Barcelona Offer Key Update On Ter Stegen and Trincao

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has offered a key update on the futures of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and new signing Francisco Trincao.

Bartomeu told Achraf Ben Ayad at beIN Sports that Ter Stegen will sign a new contract at the club and also insisted Trincao is “not for sale” amid rumors the young forward could leave before he’s even kicked a ball for the Catalan giants.

The highly-rated 20-year-old will join the club this summer from Braga but has been linked with an exit. Premier League side Leicester City have offered to sign Trincao on an initial loan with a mandatory purchase option of €50 million ($58m), according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fans Will Welcome Bartomeu Comments

Bartomeu is not a popular figure among Barcelona supporters, but his comments will be welcomed by fans who are looking forward to the arrival of Trincao this summer after a disappointing campaign.

The youngster has impressed for Braga in 2020, since his move to Barcelona was announced in January, and will add youth, invention and pace to the team’s attack for next season.

Barcelona have already seen 23-year-old midfielder Arthur sold to Juventus this summer, despite the Brazilian initially insisting he wanted to stay, and will not want to see other young talents heading for the Camp Nou exit doors.

Bartomeu Also Confident on Messi and Ter Stegen

Bartomeu also had more good news regarding the futures of Ter Stegen and captain Lionel Messi. The club are currently in the process of trying to tie the duo down to new contracts at the Camp Nou.

“I don’t have any doubt that when Messi finishes his football career in 3 or 4 years, it will be here in Barcelona. “Ter Stegen will extend his contract, he is an exceptional human being and goalkeeper. When the agreement is finalised, he will extend.”

According to Romano, Ter Stegen will sign a new five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Marc André ter Stegen has agreed to sign a new contract with Barcelona. He’ll stay until June 2025 – confirmed by president Bartomeu. Trincão: Leicester also open to sign him on loan with buy option and NO obligation to buy. Barça don’t want to sell him. 🔵🔴 #BFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2020

Ter Stegen is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best goalkeepers and securing his long-term future has been one of the club’s top priorities this summer. Barcelona fans will also be hoping that the Catalan giants can also convince Messi to sign an extension as he is out of contract at the end of next season.

