Barcelona Receive Huge Premier League Offer for Trincao

Francisco Trincao is yet to play a game for Barcelona but is already attracting plenty of attention from across Europe.

The Catalan giants have already received an offer from Premier League side Leicester City. The Foxes want to sign the 20-year-old on an initial loan with a mandatory purchase option of €50 million ($58m), according to Fabrizio Romano.

Still no agreement with Barça and many clubs interested – but talks are on. Atalanta not in the race atm. 🇵🇹🔵 #LCFC #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2020

Barcelona announced in January they had agreed a €31m deal with Braga for the youngster to arrive in the summer. Trincao is due to train with the club next week for the first time, according to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport.

Trincao Looking Forward to Barca Move

Trincao has spoken about his move to Barcelona and how proud he is to be joining the Catalan giants this summer in an interview with the club’s media.

“When I signed for Barça, I was speechless. It’s a proud moment and an important step for me to reach FC Barcelona. “Despite preferring to play on the right, I am going to try to help the team from wherever up front. I want to help. I want to play as much as a I can to help the team and win as much as possible.”

Although the youngster is yet to even kick a ball for Barcelona, there is plenty of excitement about his arrival. He scored eight times and picked up six assists for Braga in 2020 in the second half of the campaign.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has even talked up his arrival at the club in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“In January, Barça made a series of bets for the future and since we made them, people are seeing the quality they have. Pedri, who is a young player with incredible talent. Trincão, who was very unknown, we signed him in January and he is already the best U-21 in Europe.”

Bartomeu’s praise for Trincao suggested the young forward is very much part of the club’s plans for the future despite the speculation about his future.

Barca Must Sell Before They Buy

Barcelona fans looking forward to Trincao’s arrival will definitely be hoping the club are not tempting into selling the youngster and making a big profit. Supporters have already seen 23-year-old Arthur sold to Juventus this summer in a deal which has been heavily criticized.

Yet Barca have been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic and need to sell players this summer. The club want to bring in Lautaro Martinez from Inter and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia but will have to sell players to make the deals work, according to Miguelsanz.

Philippe Coutinho, Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo have all been linked with summer exits as Barcelona seek to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

