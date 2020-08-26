Barcelona Fans Storm the Camp Nou in Messi Protest [WATCH]

Barcelona supporters have stormed into the Camp Nou stadium amid protests over the future of captain Lionel Messi.

The captain informed the club on Tuesday that he wants to leave for free this summer after growing increasingly unhappy with life at Barcelona. Sporting director Ramon Planes has insisted the club will fight to keep hold of the Argentine.

Messi’s shock news has drawn protests from fans who have forced their way into Barcelona’s stadium amid growing tensions.

Fans storm the Camp Nou in Barcelona as they want Bartomeu out after the recent Messi news. This from @DavidIbanez5. pic.twitter.com/onACOjWAlN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 26, 2020

Supporters have also been filmed outside the club’s offices chanting “Messi stay” and also hung up a banner which read: “Bartomeu we don’t love you, Messi stay.”

Aficionados del Barça cantan ahora en las oficinas del Barça en las oficinas del Camp Nou “MESSI QUÉDATE MESSI QUÉDATE” #fcb #fcblive pic.twitter.com/DLrlDcWF1Q — David Ibáñez (@DavidIbanez5) August 26, 2020

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is an unpopular figure among supporters, but the latest developments appear to have increased tension between the fanbase and the board. Bartomeu is due to step down in March when presidential elections will be held.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What Next for Barcelona and Messi?

Although Messi has made his stance clear it’s still not guaranteed he will leave the club this summer. The 33-year-old believes he can terminate his contract due to a special clause, but Barcelona think the clause expired in June.

Bartomeu is set to hold talks with the Argentina international because he is keen to avoid a legal battle with his star player. The club president will tell Messi that “Barca want him to stay and he will be a key player in Koeman’s project,” according to Sport’s Lluis Mascaro.

Messi is also keen to avoid legal action and will attend pre-season training with Barcelona which is due to start on Monday, according to TyC Sports. The club will start work under new manager Ronald Koeman in preparation for the new La Liga season which starts on September 12.

Messi Wanted By Manchester City

Messi’S bombshell has drawn huge speculation about where he could go if he does leave Barcelona. Manchester City are the favorites to land the 33-year-old and reunite the forward with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens are “weighing up” an offer “that would see him move to MLS partner club New York City FC after three years in the Premier League,” according to Rodrigo Faez and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Manchester City would also be willing to offer Barcelona “between €100 and €150 million” for Messi if he is unable to terminate his current deal at the Camp Nou which contains a buyout clause set at €700m.

READ NEXT: Luis Suarez’s Brother Posts Cyptic Tweet Amid Barcelona Chaos