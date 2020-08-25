Luis Suarez’s Brother Posts Cyptic Tweet Amid Barcelona Chaos

Luis Suarez’s brother, Paolo, has posted a cryptic tweet amid the current chaos engulfing Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were rocked by news on Tuesday that captain Lionel Messi is ready to leave the club and wants to terminate his contract.

New manager Ronald Koeman has already told Suarez that he is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou as well as four other players including Arturo Vidal.

Paolo Suarez posted a message on Twitter that will intrigue supporters after news of Messi’s decision to quit Barcelona broke on Tuesday. He wrote: “This got good and it will get better.”

Se puso bueno esto y se pondrá mejor 😀🤫 — paolo suarez (@psuarez80) August 25, 2020

Messi’s future is currently the subject of huge speculation. The captain thinks he can leave for free due to a clause in his contract, but Barcelona believe the clause has expired, according to Sport’s Lluis Miguelsanz.

Barcelona Fans Protest at Messi News

News that Messi could be about to wave goodbye to Barcelona has upset supporters who have made their feelings clear by protesting outside the Camp Nou and calling for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign.

Barcelona fans have gathered outside Camp Nou and are chanting "Bartomeu out!" 😡pic.twitter.com/krYQ1Ctz6f — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has said that Messi can not leave for free this year. He told Radio Marca that the Argentina international will have to see out his contract that still has a year left to run.

“He cannot leave. He will have to leave in 2021. I have seen the contract and it is very clear. The clause ended in June and there is no going back. I prefer him to leave next year for zero than to go now for less than 700m euros. “The club is in charge here, not the player. The club paid the players. And this is not a matter of money, there is a signed contract and that’s it.”

Messi has a release clause in his contract that is set at €700 million.

Where Next for Messi and Suarez?

Speculation is rife over where Messi and Suarez may play their football next season if they both depart the Camp Nou.

According to Sam Lee and David Ornstein at The Athletic, Messi has already spoken to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about a move, and the Premier League club are “ready to sign” the forward on a free transfer.

Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and Messi’s former club Newell’s Old Boys are also possible options, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Edu Polo.

Suarez has also been linked with a move to Inter Miami and has already spoken to the MLS side about a possible transfer, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent. The striker would prefer to stay in Europe but could be tempted by a new challenge.

