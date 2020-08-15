Barcelona Players Met By Angry Fans After UCL Exit [WATCH]

Barcelona players were met by angry supporters on their return from Lisbon following Friday’s embarrassing 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

It’s the third year in a row that the Catalan giants have suffered a humiliating exit from Europe’s top competition, following dismal exits at the hands of Roma and Liverpool.

Fans made their frustration clear on social media after the match and also turned up at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper to meet the players on their return from Portugal.

There were shouts and insults as the players drove away from the training ground and headed home, according to Carrusel Deportivo.

Supporters also put up banners around the training round. One read: “Board and players, a shame to the 121 years of history” and another “Mercenaries and shame.”

Friday’s defeat makes for one of the worst nights in Barcelona’s history. Defender Gerard Pique said after the match the club had hit “rock bottom.”

Changes Ahead at Barcelona

Barcelona’s huge defeat is expected to prompt changes at the Camp Nou. Manager Quique Setien is set to be fired, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the early favorite to take over as manager, according to RAC1.

Meanwhile, president Josep Maria Bartomeu could call early elections. Angel Perez at Mundo Deportivo reports the presidential elections could take place in March or April of next year rather than in June.

Bartomeu has already confirmed decisions will be made in the wake of his club’s disastrous performance at the Estadio da Luz.

“There are some decisions that we had already made, and others that we will make over the next few days. Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down. Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans’ spirits following such a heavy defeat.” “It was a devastating result. I congratulate Bayern, they played a great game and deserved to go to the semi-finals. We were not up to the occasion, and we can only apologise to the members and fans.”

According to RAC1, an emergency board meeting will be held on Monday where some crucial decisions regarding the club’s future are likely to be made.

Barcelona certainly have a lot of thinking to do ahead of the start of the new season in September, not least regarding who will manage the club and what the squad will look like for the 2020-21 campaign.

