Barcelona Fans Rage As Coutinho Completes UCL Humiliation

Barcelona fans were left raging after watching the Catalan giants hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.

Quique Setien’s side were taken apart by the Bundesliga champions, who were 4-1 up and cruising by half-time. To make matters worse for Barcelona, on-loan forward Philippe Coutinho came on in the second half and scored twice in the victory.

Setien came into the match under pressure, but the dismal nature of Barcelona’s performance left fans calling for the 61-year-old to be sacked straight away.

Coutinho Embarrassess Barcelona

Coutinho also piled on the embarrassment for Barcelona after arriving in the second half for Bayern. The Brazilian cost the Catalan giants $170 million from Liverpool in January 2018 but was shipped out on loan after failing to impress at the Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old made a big impact at the Estadio da Luz, scoring twice and grabbing an assist to pour more misery on Barcelona fans.

Coutinho has already won the double with Bayern this season and could end up with the treble if the German giants go on to lift the European Cup. Hansi Flick’s side progress to a semi-final against either Manchester City or Lyon.

Tough Night for Semedo

The Barcelona defense looked suspect all night against Bayern, but Nelson Semedo had a particularly difficult evening at right-back. The Portugal international was destroyed by 19-year-old Alphonso Davies for Bayern’s fifth goal in a shambolic display.

The result is a traumatic end to the season for Barcelona and means they finish the campaign empty-handed for the first time since 2007-8. The Catalan giants also pick up an unwanted record after being hammered 8-2.

According to Opta, it’s the first time Barcelona have conceded eight goals in a match since going down 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey all the way back in 1946. It’s also the first time they have conceded five in a European match since 1976.

The defeat is also the third year in a row that Barcelona have been humiliated in the Champions League, following defeats at Roma and Liverpool. Another painful exit could mean major changes at the Camp Nou this summer, and it would be a surprise if Setien were still in charge at the start of next season.

