Barcelona Fans Rage As Coutinho Completes UCL Humiliation

Barcelona fans were left raging after watching the Catalan giants hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.

Quique Setien’s side were taken apart by the Bundesliga champions, who were 4-1 up and cruising by half-time. To make matters worse for Barcelona, on-loan forward Philippe Coutinho came on in the second half and scored twice in the victory.

Setien came into the match under pressure, but the dismal nature of Barcelona’s performance left fans calling for the 61-year-old to be sacked straight away.

Setién just been awful, let's admit it. Should be fired in seconds. He's not the only problem obviously but he's the first one. — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) August 14, 2020

Setien will be sacked in the next 24 hours. — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 14, 2020

You can cry about this game until the cows come home, or you can smile that Setién, P45 in hand, is going home to his cows tomorrow — Sameer (@Sameer_R13) August 14, 2020

Coutinho Embarrassess Barcelona

Coutinho also piled on the embarrassment for Barcelona after arriving in the second half for Bayern. The Brazilian cost the Catalan giants $170 million from Liverpool in January 2018 but was shipped out on loan after failing to impress at the Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old made a big impact at the Estadio da Luz, scoring twice and grabbing an assist to pour more misery on Barcelona fans.

Coutinho further embarrassing Barcelona. This is pathetic. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 14, 2020

Coutinho came in with so much hate and resentment in his heart with those two goals at the end — Zito (@_Zeets) August 14, 2020

Barcelona blew their cash on Griezmann and Coutinho. One hardly contributes while the other netted twice against them on loan with Bayern 🤣 — Eren Sarigul 🇹🇷🇮🇪 (@_ErenSarigul) August 14, 2020

The best example of how terribly mismanaged Barcelona are as a club is spending £140m on Phillipe Coutinho and him assisting the sixth goal and scoring the seventh for the opposition WHILE ON LOAN FROM THEM in a Champions League quarter-final Worst run big club in the world — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) August 14, 2020

I must probably have watched like 80% of Barça's games since the 1993-1994 season. And this is the worst Barça performance I've ever seen. It's a tragedy, a humiliation. The board, the coaching staff, the players, they should all be ashamed of what they did to this glorious club. — Captn (@CaptnGuardiola) August 14, 2020

Coutinho has already won the double with Bayern this season and could end up with the treble if the German giants go on to lift the European Cup. Hansi Flick’s side progress to a semi-final against either Manchester City or Lyon.

Tough Night for Semedo

The Barcelona defense looked suspect all night against Bayern, but Nelson Semedo had a particularly difficult evening at right-back. The Portugal international was destroyed by 19-year-old Alphonso Davies for Bayern’s fifth goal in a shambolic display.

This debacle is far far far from only his fault but Semedo has delivered one of the most disastrous individual performances I've ever seen at this level — Andy West (@andywest01) August 14, 2020

I’d say the tally is now 11 but I’m not sure Nelson Semedo even knows where he is, never mind what team he plays for — Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) August 14, 2020

Semedo's soul left his body there. — James Dall (@JamesDall_) August 14, 2020

Alphonso Davies hasn't kept Leo Messi quiet but he did just put Nelson Semedo in the grave. fair enough. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) August 14, 2020

Semedo 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) August 14, 2020

The result is a traumatic end to the season for Barcelona and means they finish the campaign empty-handed for the first time since 2007-8. The Catalan giants also pick up an unwanted record after being hammered 8-2.

According to Opta, it’s the first time Barcelona have conceded eight goals in a match since going down 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey all the way back in 1946. It’s also the first time they have conceded five in a European match since 1976.

The defeat is also the third year in a row that Barcelona have been humiliated in the Champions League, following defeats at Roma and Liverpool. Another painful exit could mean major changes at the Camp Nou this summer, and it would be a surprise if Setien were still in charge at the start of next season.

