Bears’ OL Got Absolutely Ripped During Quarantine: [LOOK]

W e now know what Chicago Bears guard James Daniels has been doing with the bulk — pun intended — of his offseason. The third-year offensive lineman is currently listed at 305 pounds on the team’s website, but by the looks of his new physique, that number will be going up.

Daniels got social media stirred when a photo of him arriving to the team’s training camp started making the rounds this last weekend. You don’t have to look hard to see that Daniels appears to have put on a good 10-15 pounds of muscle. His arms and chest are bigger than ever, and his torso looks more slim. New Bears’ offensive line coach Juan Castillo noted earlier this summer that Daniels had added 10 pounds, but he didn’t get into specifics. One glance at the newly-ripped third-year o-lineman, and it’s clear there’s a lot more muscle mass there this year than in years prior.

Fans & Analysts React to James Daniels Bulking Up

While the team released images of several players entering the doors for training camp as they made their returns to Halas Hall for the first time this year, it was the pic of Daniels that immediately caught everyone’s attention, and for obvious reasons.

James Daniels has spent some time in a weight room this offseason. Good sign. https://t.co/UJO7JTsguS — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) August 2, 2020

So, James Daniels spent his quarantine getting absolutely jacked. Looks more than ready to shove some D-Lineman into the ground 🐻⬇️ #Hogmollie pic.twitter.com/icMSdGNQrn — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) August 2, 2020

James Daniels looks like he swallowed the Hulk this offseason https://t.co/bdAXsBoZRW — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) August 2, 2020

If James Daniels translates this bulk to improved play strength, he could be a legit player for the #Bears. Daniels has the athleticism and instincts, but power has been a weakness to this point. Would be huge for their OL if he took the next step. https://t.co/miJiHpmZ3j — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 2, 2020

James Daniels hit the weights BIG TIME! He’s HUGE now. I like it a lot pic.twitter.com/20CupO90hF — none (@ejayjones49) August 2, 2020

A two-year vet, Daniels is just 22 years old. He’ll be 23 in September, and the fact that he’s showing such incredible growth — physically and mentally — is a great sign for the Bears and this offensive line.

Daniels Just Turned One of His Primary Weaknesses Into a Major Strength

Daniels hasn’t posted any hype videos or workout pics on social media other than an Instagram ad in which he noted he has been working on his balance and pass protection, so this bulk-up came as a slight-yet-pleasant surprise.

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about Daniels adding extra muscle is that in doing so, he has eliminated one of his primary weaknesses, which was lack of size and strength. In his 2018 draft profile, all of the three negatives listed were strength-related, and the primary knock on him has always been his build. He has now eliminated that concern with his offseason bulk-up.

Daniels has played in all 32 games in his two years, starting 26. His athleticism has never been questioned, and former Bears great, center Olin Kreutz, has gone on record multiple times saying Daniels has loads of potential wherever he plays on the line.

Eyes on James Daniels ….More of this young buck pic.twitter.com/nDcF97LBne — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) October 24, 2019

Not many Centers can “ base “ block a 2 gapping NG and walk them off the ball. The Bears have themselves a young center who does just that. 21 year old James Daniels is going to be a good one. pic.twitter.com/W2ZKwYflFS — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) September 24, 2019

Offensive line coach Castillo agrees. “James Daniels is smart, he’s an athlete,” Castillo said earlier this summer. “So he’s going to be a good player whether he plays guard or center … I think with the length and the size that James has, I think he has a chance to be a very good guard.”

It will be fascinating to see how much Daniels’ weight gain affects his game on the field this year. If he can become a physical presence on the line and start to bully defensive linemen and linebackers, he just might turn into the cornerstone of this offensive line.

