Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Talks QB Competition, Releasing His Inner Dog

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is about to let the inner dogs out. At least, that’s what he told Peter Schrager and the rest of Schrager’s colleagues on Good Morning Football Friday. Trubisky appeared on the NFL Network show to discuss the upcoming season, and he fielded some tough questions, including ones about his struggles last year and his current competition with veteran Nick Foles.

Although it’s early, Trubisky is rumored to have a very slight edge in the quarterback competition against Foles, but quality practices will only get you so far. Trubisky has shown flashes — like when he ran all over the Patriots before nearly beating them in 2018, or last season, when he went 23-31 for 244 yards, throwing three touchdowns and an interception in a prime time win against the Cowboys. But those flashes need to turn into consistent play, week after week, and that just hasn’t happened yet.

When Schrager asked Trubisky about his demeanor heading into the season, the fourth-year quarterback hinted that while he may continue to be a good guy off the field, there will be no more Mr. Nice Guy when Sundays roll around.

Mitch Trubisky: I’m Going to Be More Aggressive

“You’re the nicest guy, you’ve this great demeanor,” Schrager told Trubisky, before shifting gears. “But I know there’s a dog in there, and last year we saw it against Dallas in the Thursday night game, we saw it on Thanksgiving against the Lions — for the viewers at home who are like: ‘He’s just a nice guy’ — is that the case, or is there a real dog inside of Mitch Trubisky right now?”

Trubisky smiled and didn’t hesitate in his response.

“There is, there definitely is,” Trubisky answered. “I like to be a nice guy off the field. I am who I am. You treat people with respect, and treat people the way they are supposed to be treated, but in between the lines, it’s all about winning. It’s all about doing my job, doing what I gotta do for my team. I think those flashes that you all have seen last year and in the past, I have that inside of me. It just needs to come out more,” Trubisky said, adding he was going to continue to be more aggressive and “be the leader my team needs me to be.”

Noting he that his teammates have seen a “locked in and focused” guy when they look at him during training camp, Trubisky also shared that he and Foles have gotten off to an excellent start.

Trubisky on His Relationship With Nick Foles: ‘It’s Been All Positive’

Despite the fact that they’re competing against each other, things between Foles and Trubisky have been going swimmingly, which is a good sign for the quarterbacks room — and the team as a whole.

“It’s good, it’s good,” Trubisky said about the team’s current quarterback competition. “It’s been all positive. Me and Nick have a great relationship. We’re pushing each other on the field, but we’re both competitors. I want to win this thing. I’m going out every day, practicing as hard as I can, showing my teammates what I can do, and just trying to get better every single day, and he’s trying to do the same thing. It’s been a very collaborative effort.”

It’s become a cliché to talk about how Trubisky finally breaking through and proving his myriad doubters wrong would be the best thing for the Chicago Bears — but it’s the truth. If Trubisky can finally, as he suggested, turn those flashes into consistent and quality play, it would be welcomed by a fan base that has been starved for good quarterback play for decades. And it would be one of the feel-good stories of the NFL season. It’ll just require that inner dog to show up hungry, often — and unleashed.

You can watch Trubisky’s full interview on GMFB below:

Ready to unleash that inner dog.@Mtrubisky10 checks in with da crew at @gmfb. pic.twitter.com/HYHt3sqf6y — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 21, 2020

