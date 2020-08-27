Broncos Trying Out Former Steelers Linebacker: Report

Earlier this month both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief for workouts. Moncrief remains a free agent.

Now a new report from Mike Klis of 9News tells us that former Steelers linebacker Mark Barron is scheduled for a tryout with the Denver Broncos.

According to Klis, Barron has taken his first COVID-19 test, but has to pass two more before he can enter Broncos headquarters and begin his visit.

Barron took first COVID test today. Will have to hang around a couple days to take two more virus tests before he can enter team headquarters and begin visit. #9sports https://t.co/hiJ6hElH2X — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 27, 2020

Barron made nine starts and played in 15 games for the Steelers last season, recording 82 tackles, with three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. This after signing a two-year $12 million contract in March 2018.

Pittsburgh’s Biggest ‘Dead Money’ Salary Cap Liability in 2020

But Pittsburgh released him on March 16 in an effort to realize salary cap savings. Today Barron is the team’s biggest ‘dead money’ liability for 2020, counting $2.875 million against the team’s salary cap, more than a million dollars more than former wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who has a $1.75 million cap charge for 2020.

Barron was a highly rated prospect coming out of college—an All-SEC player at the University of Alabama in 2009, 2010 and 2011, and an All-American in 2011 as a safety.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him the seventh player picked in the 2012 NFL Draft, one spot ahead of Ryan Tannehill, the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans. Barron played for the Buccaneers through 2014, when he moved on to the then-St. Louis Rams.

Over the course of his NFL career Barron has appeared in 119 regular season games, contributing a total of 710 tackles, with 12 sacks and nine interceptions, plus five forced fumbles and four recovered fumbles. Barron played for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

He came into the NFL as a strong safety, but over the course of his career he transitioned to linebacker, the position he played while with the Steelers

Last month Barron put his $2.6 million Chatsworth, California “Chateau with Mountain Views” up for auction.

The Broncos need help at inside linebacker because seventh-year ILB Todd Davis is out indefinitely with a calf injury.

Fans at Heinz Field for the Home Opener?

If Mark Barron signs with Denver the Steelers could see him again soon, as Pittsburgh’s home opener is scheduled for September 20th versus the Broncos.

But today the organization announced that it will not be hosting fans at Heinz Field for the first two regular season home games, the week two game against the Broncos and the week three game versus the Houston Texans.

In a statement the team said: “We obviously know and greatly appreciate the dedication of our fans and your strong desire to attend games this season. Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time….”

