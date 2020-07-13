According to Advance Local Sports, a Chatsworth, California home owned by former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Barron will be sold at auction on July 14. The “Striking Chatsworth Chateau with Mountain Views” is “available without reserve,” which means there is no minimum bid, and “the auction guarantees a sale.”

Barron purchased the house for $2.6 million in 2016, shortly after he signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

‘Chateau Loire’

According to a video produced by Heritage Auctions Luxury Real Estate, the 7,467 square foot mansion—dubbed ‘Chateau Loire’—has five bedrooms and five-and-half baths. It’s located on 1.95 acres at 22510 La Quilla Drive in Chatsworth, part of a guard-gated community northwest of Los Angeles.

The fully-furnished house features two screening rooms and a four-car garage, plus a swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor basketball court. It also offers a view of the Santa Susana Mountains.

VideoVideo related to former steelers lb has $2.6 million chateau on auction block 2020-07-13T17:31:00-04:00

According to Advance Local, the director of luxury real estate for Heritage Auctions has said that Barron tried to sell the house through “more conventional ways” before resorting to the auction process.

“I know they were exhausted with the traditional process,” said Nate Schar. “The market hasn’t responded in an efficient enough manner, and this seller is motivated to sell.”

Mark Barron’s Tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers signed the former Rams linebacker to a two-year $12 million contract in March 2018.

He started nine games for the Steelers in 2019, recording 82 tackles while also contributing three sacks and one interception. But Pittsburgh released him on March 16 of this year in an effort to realize salary cap savings. Now Barron is the team’s biggest ‘dead money’ liability for 2020, counting $2.875 million against the team’s salary cap, more than a million dollars more than former wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who has a $1.75 million cap charge for 2020.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Top 10 Pick in the 2012 NFL Draft

Barron was a very highly rated prospect coming out of college—an All-SEC player at the University of Alabama in 2009, 2010 and 2011, and an All-American in 2011 as a safety.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him the seventh player picked in the 2012 NFL Draft, one spot ahead of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who now plays for the Tennessee Titans. Barron toiled for the Buccaneers through 2014, when he moved on to the then-St. Louis Rams.

Over the course of his NFL career he has played in 119 regular season games, contributing a total of 710 total tackles, with 12 sacks and nine interceptions, plus five forced fumbles and four recovered fumbles. Barron played for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He came to the NFL as a strong safety, but over the course of his career he transitioned to linebacker, the position he played while with the Steelers.

As of today, Barron remains a free agent in search of a new team.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown’s Birthday Cake is Quintessential A.B.

READ NEXT: Steelers’ Mike Tomlin: ‘Miserable’ Playing Career ‘Sharpened My Sword’ for Coaching