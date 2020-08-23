Carson Wentz Explains Comparing Jalen Reagor to Julio Jones

Jalen Reagor is “by no means” on the same level as Julio Jones, according to his quarterback, although the potential is there.

Carson Wentz addressed the recent comparison he made between the two wide receivers on Sunday, four days after Reagor revealed the juxtaposition in off-the-cuff comments to the media.

“First of all, Julio, I think he’s the best. One of the best at the very least,” Wentz told reporters on Sunday. “By no means am I saying a rookie is as good as Julio Jones right now.”

#Eagles WR Jalen Reagor says Carson Wentz compared him to Julio Jones, called him "explosive" and told him he can do anything some of the best receivers in the NFL can do. They have been watching a lot of film together and building a strong relationship. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 18, 2020

The Eagles signal-caller stressed that Reagor had a long way to go to get in that conversation, but he sees a lot of similarities in regard to Reagor’s route running, speed and power.

“Just the way that Jalen, his combination of speed and power, remind me of Julio,” Wentz said. “I see some similarities on how they run routes and I think there is a lot to learn from a guy like Julio. And I challenged Jalen to kind of dissect his game and try to model it to some extent.”

Watch live as Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz speak to the media. https://t.co/vhY1P9KlgY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2020

Again, Wentz wanted to be crystal clear: Jones is one of the NFL’s top pass-catchers, an elite talent. And Reagor isn’t at that level yet.

“In my opinion, there’s no better guy than Julio to model your game after. One of the best receivers in the game right now,” Wentz said. “So by no means is he [Reagor] at that level. I would never say that to a guy like Julio. It’s really a feather in the cap to Julio because of his greatness. What I see in the potential for Jalen to be, the way he moves and really runs routes. His explosiveness that he brings to the table.”