Jalen Reagor Showing ‘Swag’ in Camp, Eagles WRs Learning to ‘Bring Bottoms Up’

The pads haven’t come on yet at Eagles training camp but certain guys are standing out. More importantly, bottoms are coming up.

No, that doesn’t mean anyone is raising a glass of booze in South Philly. The players are simply learning how to reconcile their strengths with their weaknesses, especially in the wide receivers room.

New coach Aaron Moorehead has a hip catch-phrase for drilling guys on how to overcome the issues holding them back, things like running sloppy routes or lackadaisical blocking techniques. These are fixable problems once acknowledged.

“I always say bring your bottom up. What’s your bottom?,” Moorehead told reporters on Thursday. “Whether it’s routes, whether it’s blocking, whether it’s this this this, bring your bottom up. Because your top is always going to be better, that’s what you’re better at. So if you keep bringing your bottom up, that’s how guys become really good players. That’s how guys go from great to elite players.”

It’s sound advice from a man attempting to instill confidence in a broken group of receivers. They suffered an onslaught of unfortunate injuries last season while enduring a steady stream of negativity stemming from dropped passes and underdevelopment. Moorehead, the Eagles’ fifth receivers coach in five years, understands the challenge and indicated there is extra motivation to improve.

“I think we have an expectation to be one of the top groups in the league and that’s what we expect,” Moorehead said. “This group is coming out with a little bit of a chip on its shoulder. I think because of last year — and that’s a good thing.”

Jalen Reagor: ‘Swag of Big-Time Receiver’

First-round pick Jalen Reagor has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game. Heck, the 21-year-old hasn’t even put his NFL pads on or lined up against a professional cornerback. However, Moorehead revealed that Reagor already has the “swag of a big-time receiver.” It’s something in his DNA.

“On the field, you see his explosion,” Moorehead said. “You see his speed and you see his hands, and you see his workmanlike ability. He really does have a really good sense of a work ethic. And off the field, it’s hard for me … I’ve known Jalen since he was a little kid.”

Moorehead was teammates with Reagor’s dad, Montae, for five years (2003-07) in Indianapolis. They won a Super Bowl together for the Colts in 2007 when Jalen was only eight years old. Moorehead watched him mature as both an athlete and a man and recruited him out of high school. He chose Texas Christian University over Texas A&M where Moorehead was coaching at the time.

“I have a different relationship with Jalen,” Moorehead said. “Jalen’s a kid that understands it but also has that swag of a big-time receiver. I really enjoyed being around him growing up and look forward to continuing to mentor him and watch him develop.”

Greg Ward, Leader in Receivers Room

The legend of Greg Ward Jr. continues to grow by Paul Bunyan levels. One day after Doug Pederson declared him in “that starting mix” as the team’s possible slot receiver, his position coach doubled down on it.

Moorehead gushed about Ward’s mental toughness, spatial awareness, and amazing leadership. He didn’t just refer to the Texas native as one of the leaders in the room, he opined that Ward may be the “leader” in the room.

“Greg is one of the leaders of the room, if not the leader of the room,” Moorehead said of a room that includes DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. “So far, he’s done nothing but exceed my expectations. I’ve known about Greg since he was in Tyler, Texas. He was a heck of a player at Houston and it’s not a shock to me that he’s starting to come into his own.”

Moorehead knows a thing or two about Texas football after coaching at Texas A&M for three seasons. Remember, Ward was slinging the rock as a college quarterback at the University of Houston where was a Heisman Trophy candidate at one point. His success didn’t happen overnight but his transition to wide receiver has taken many turns, including a long and disappointing stint on the Eagles’ practice squad.

“He was a guy that’s been on practice squad, always on practice squad,” Moorehead said. “You’re up, you’re down, you’re always thinking am I good enough?”

Then, he caught the game-winning touchdown last year in Week 15, over Washington’s Josh Norman with 32 ticks left. Now his confidence is through the roof.

“That’s half the battle sometimes in the NFL, just knowing you can do it. Greg’s in a good mental place right now,” Moorehead said. “I’ve been able to show him a few things, a few details, that I hope are going to be able to take his game to the next level.”

