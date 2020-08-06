Conor McGregor’s Protege Takes Aim at Jorge Masvidal: ‘It Would Be Easy’

Fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor’s training partner and friend Dillon “El Jefe” Danis said that a street fight against UFC welterweight Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal “would be easy.” Danis is currently signed to Bellator, and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has a professional MMA record of 2-0.

Danis is currently recovering from a knee injury. In January, ESPN reported that El Jefe had undergone knee surgery to repair the LCL and meniscus in his right knee. The fighter injured his knee just over a week before his scheduled Bellator 238 match against Kegan Gennrich on January 25th. Danis was forced out of the bout and he has been rehabbing his knee ever since.

That hasn’t stopped Danis from picking a fight with other combat athletes, however. During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, El Jefe took a shot at Gamebred.

During the interview, Danis, who is frequently active on social media trolling other fighters, said, “Right now, even with my knee like this, if I have to get into a street fight with like [Jorge] Masvidal or something like that, it would be easy.”

Helwani laughed and Danis said “I’m serious,” multiple times. Helwani asked, “If you had to get into a street fight with Masvidal right now in your given state, it would be easy?

Danis answered, “Yeah it would. I would take this leg off and beat him with it, c’mon.”

Watch below:

It would be shorter to list the names @dillondanis didn’t mention in his interview with @arielhelwani 😅 pic.twitter.com/ftMGHegvTI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 5, 2020

Danis Also Took Shots at Multiple Others, Including Boxer Ryan Garcia, Kevin Lee & Kamaru Usman

During his interview with ESPN, El Jefe also took shots at several other combat athletes, including boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia, lightweight fighter Kevin lee and current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Danis said that he would “bet any amount of money that I have” that Garcia (20-0) wouldn’t beat him in a boxing match. Although Garcia is one of the best up-and-coming boxers right now, El Jefe is seemingly confident that he could take him out.

Danis said, “Look at me and then look at him. He has no toughness in him. I bet you anything I would break him before he broke me. He might hit me with a lot of shots but I have a big head, he’s not going to put me down.”

El Jefe also blasted Kevin Lee for getting caught in a submission by Charles Oliveira in his last fight. Danis said, “That guillotine he got subbed by was ridiculous.”

The fighter also floated the idea of him vs. Kamaru Usman if Bellator and the UFC ever decided to do a cross-promotional event. He said, “Who’s a bigger name than me? They’re going to make me fight Usman, that’s fine. I’ll be ready for it. I don’t need to be in a training camp for Usman.”

El Jefe Has 2 Professional MMA Bouts, Winning Both By Submission

Danis has fought twice in his pro MMA career, and both fights have been in Bellator. He made his debut on April 28, 2018, when he fought Kyle Walker during Bellator 198, and El Jefe only needed 1:38 to catch Walker in a toe hold.

Over a year later, El Jefe competed in his second pro bout. He took on Max Humphrey during Bellator 222 on June 14, 2019, and he won the fight by first-round armbar.

