NHL Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk Dies at 57

Dale Hawerchuk, the Hockey Hall of Fame member who played with the Winnipeg Jets, died at the age of 57 after battling stomach cancer. He was diagnosed in August 2019 and the cancer returned in June, NBC News reported.

Hawerchuk had completed cancer treatments in the middle of October, with doctors removing his entire stomach and part of his colon, the Winnipeg Sun added. Before his sickness, Hawerchuk was the head coach of the Barrie Colts.

Hawerchuk’s son, Eric, took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the news. “After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away,” he tweeted. “My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong.”

Hawerchuck was a forward scored 100 points for the Jets six times. The team consistently competed for the Stanley Cup when Hawerchuk was on the Jets in the 1980s, according to the NHL. Hawerchuk set records for the team, scoring 379 goals and 929 points. They remained until the 2015-16 season when they were surpassed by Shane Doan, captain of the Arizona Coyotes.

In 1981, Hawerchuk was the No. 1 draft pick in the NHL and Winnipeg. He played for 16 seasons, playing for the Jets, Buffalo, St. Louis, and Philadelphia, where he amassed 1,409 points throughout 1,188 games, the Winnipeg Sun noted.

Hawerchuck Was Remembered As a Superstar

The Jets mourned Hawerchuck’s death, calling him a “superstar” and one of the finest human beings they had ever known in a statement posted by the National Hockey League.

Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981, and his love for our community and remarkable Hall of Fame career will keep it here for many generations to come,” the Jets said in a statement. “Dale had a relationship with our fans unlike any other player in the history of our franchise. Whether at home or on the world stage, ‘Ducky’ was embraced by so many, so often because of his humility and the grace by which he always carried himself. Dale was quite simply one of the finest human beings we have ever known that also just happened to be a superstar. The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, our players, our alumni, and our fans will miss him dearly, and we will forever be inspired by his passion for the game, his commitment to his team, and his love for our community.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman referred to Hawerchuck as an “instant and enduring star.”

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk, an instant and enduring star who captured the hearts of two hockey-loving cities, represented his country with class and distinction and is one of the most decorated players in our game’s history,” Bettman said.

Hawerchuk Hoped His Battle Would Inspire Others

The Hall of Famer was open about his battle, wanting to inspire others who were also fighting cancer.

“Maybe there’s somebody out there that reads it and says, ‘Hey man, I’m gonna beat this.’ If you can help somebody, why not?” he told the Winnipeg Sun in April. “People have helped me my whole life. Not just with the cancer. I’m not going to go run and hide now.”

Hawerchuk Was Mourned On Social Media

Tributes for the late star flooded Twiter, as those who loved Hawerchuck–or loved to watch him play–remembered the legendary player.

