Falcons Cut Ties With Veteran Guard

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday evening that they have released offensive guard Jamon Brown.

Brown had returned to practice on Monday after missing a few days under concussion protocol.

Falcons Add O-Line Depth in 2019 With Brown

Brown signed with the Falcons last offseason with hopes to bolster the offensive line depth chart. He inked a three-year contract worth $18.75 million. The Rams was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2015 draft. After that, he spent some time with the New York Giants in 2018 where he started eight games.

Along with Brown, the Falcons also added free agent James Carpenter who started 12 games in 2019. Carpenter still holds his spot on the roster.

After Falcons’ right guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken toe, Brown stepped in a starting role. He started nine of the 10 games he appeared for Atlanta last season.

Fortunately, Lindstrom is back and healthy this year.

The Battle for Left Guard

Five linemen who started games upfront in 2019 are returning to Atlanta this season; Lindstrom, Carpenter, Jake Matthews, Alex Mack, and Kaleb McGary.

In 2019, the Falcons ranked 28th in the NFL in sacks allowed at 50, with QB1 Matt Ryan taking 48 of them. Atlanta also ranked 30th in the league by accounting for only 85.1 rushing yards per game. Hopefully, the line will be returning with a lot of hunger for improvement.

This year the spot that’s left vacant on the offensive line is at left guard.

The Falcons drafted center Matthew Hennessy in the third round of this year’s draft. Considering Alex Mack will secure his starting spot, the Falcons are looking to use Hennessy primarily at left guard. And if he’s all that he’s cracked up to be, then he’ll earn the spot.

Carpenter will continue to stay in a backup spot since he still has yet to stand out. Gono, an undrafted free agent from 2018, dominated at right tackle last year so it looks like could be rotating with Kaleb McGary. Gono is fairly versatile on the line and the Falcons have been rotating Gono between left guard and left tackle in practice.

However, Lindstrom being back and healthy looks to be a Dan Quinn favorite this offseason.

Chris Lindstrom Is Getting A Lot of Hype

Like Falcons tight end, Hayden Hurst, Lindstrom is on a mission to be the best he can be and it’s getting noticed.

Recently, Dan Quinn raved about Lindstrom’s performance so far saying his speed, quickness, and strength are just a few things that have stood out to him.

Lindstrom broke his foot in Week 1 last season but was able to return to the final four games. Is it a coincidence that the Falcons went 4-0 during that stretch?

Not only is Quinn noticing Lindstrom’s spark, but so are his teammates. Linebacker Deion Jones said Lindstrom’s final four games last season were impressive.

“The fact he was able to get back out there and feel his foot out and get the chance to get back after it the way he does,” Jones said after Saturday’s practice. “He’s fast, he’s physical. He always wants to be perfect. He’s always looking for edges in his game. With Kaleb, they’ve been growing together and figuring it out together and they’ve been awesome.”

