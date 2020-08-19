Falcons Guard Will Enter Concussion Protocol: Report

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Jamon Brown missed three straight practices last week and the reason was unknown, except for the fact that it wasn’t COVID-19 related.

However, earlier today ESPN’s Vaughn McClure reported that Brown will enter the league’s concussion protocol.

Dan Quinn said Jamon Brown in concussion protocol — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 19, 2020

Falcons Bolster 2019 O Line With Brown

Brown signed with the Falcons last offseason with hopes to bolster the offensive line depth. He inked a three-year contract worth $18.75 million. Along with Brow, the Falcons also added free agent James Carpenter, who started 12 games in 2019.

After right guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken toe, Brown stepped in a starting role. He started nine of the 10 games he appeared in last season.

With Lindstrom back and healthy and Carpenter, Matt Gono and Matt Hennessy in the mix, Brown will have quite the depth chart to climb for a starting position.

Battle At Left Guard

Six linemen who started games upfront in 2019 are returning to Atlanta this season; Brown, Lindstrom, Carpenter, Jake Matthews, Alex Mack, and Kaleb McGary.

In 2019, the Falcons ranked 28th in the NFL in sacks allowed at 50, with QB1 Matt Ryan taking 48 of them. Atlanta also ranked 30th in the league by accounting for only 85.1 rushing yards per game. Hopefully, the line will be returning with a lot of hunger for improvement.

This year the spot that’s left vacant on the offensive line is at left guard.

The Falcons drafted center Hennessy in the third round of this year’s draft and considering Alex Mack will have his starting spot, the Falcons are looking to use Hennessy primarily at left guard. And if he’s all that he’s cracked up to be then he’ll earn the spot.

Carpenter will continue to stay in a backup spot considering he didn’t show anything completely striking last season. Gono, an undrafted free agent from 2018, dominated at right tackle last year so it looks like he’ll be rotating with Kaleb McGary.

Then there is Chris Lindstrom who is back, healthy and looks to be a Dan Quinn favorite this offseason.

Chris Lindstrom Standing Out

Like Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, Lindstrom is on a mission to be the best he can be and it’s getting noticed.

On Wednesday Dan Quinn raved about Lindstrom’s performance so far saying his speed, quickness, and strength are just a few things that have stood out to him.

Speed, quickness, strength are the things that Dan Quinn said has stood out with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 19, 2020

Lindstrom broke his foot in Week 1 last season but what able to return to the final four games. Is it a coincidence that the Falcons went 4-0 during that stretch? Maybe.

The 23-year-old said the entire time he was injured he was planning for the next time he would play.

“The whole time I was injured I was preparing like I was playing a game every week,” Lindstrom said via Falcons team reporter Kelsey Conway. “I would write down notes [and say] ‘OK, this is what I want to do against this guy.’ I felt like mentally I was on it.”

After all of his healing and preparation, he’s back and determined to win a Lombardi Trophy this season.

“I want to try and be the best guard in the NFL, I want to try and be the best player that I can be,” Lindstrom also told Conway.

