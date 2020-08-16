Jon Jones & Other Fighters React to Stipe Miocic Defeating Daniel Cormier

The trilogy is over and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has come out on top. Miocic defended his belt against former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier in the main event of UFC 252. The fight went all five championship rounds with both fighters finding success during the match.

As history has it, Miocic put a stamp on the rivalry, earning the victory by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47). Although DC won their first fight by knockout in July 2018, Miocic defeated him in their next two fights. Miocic toppled Cormier via TKO in August 2019 and unanimous decision in August 2020.

Social media was very active during the fight on Saturday night and many fighters chimed in during and after the match. See the reactions below:

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Live-Tweeted During the Fight

DC’s most notorious rival, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, live-tweeted throughout the entire fight. As the match was about to begin, Bones tweeted, “you boys ready for blood?”

Bones then tweeted about the possibility of Cormier losing and retiring. He wrote, “No way you can go out with a loss in an empty arena.”

No way you can go out with a loss in an empty arena — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Bones then tweeted, “Strange times, I’m on the edge of my seat.” The champ tweeted that he was rooting for his rival Cormier. Jones explained. “We have such a past, I take a small piece of every one of his victories lol.”

We have such a past, I take a small piece of every one of his victories lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

As Miocic and Cormier went to war, Bones pointed out that “Stipe looks lean” but DC was looking “like the more fluid of the two.”

The UFC light heavyweight champion continued to tweet throughout all five rounds.

I’m giving round one to DC all day — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Definitely a much slower pace in the heavyweight division 🧐 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Like much much slower — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

First take down seemed too easy, DC should go back to it — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Wondering how long that speed is going to last with all that weight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Oh boy — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

What the coaches say right now is everything — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

And someone give the man some damn water — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

There we go, some spinning shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

“You got punched, sit down my friend” 😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

You should see DC’s boxing defense majorly decrease, look at that eye. What a warrior — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

I don’t think people realize how bad DCs eye is — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

How these dude both going to take off the last two seconds of round 4 lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Try that shit with me I dare you — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Here we go fifth and final round — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Let’s go DC!! — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Now’s the time to work — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

After the fight was over, Bones took aim at the heavyweight division. He wrote, “Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious.”

Jones tweeted, “This is exciting for me,” and that the heavyweights didn’t seem “so big to me tonight.”

For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Bones finished his fight night tweeting by stating he will be the heavyweight champion “very soon.” He wrote, “Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.”

Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Francis Ngannou, Other Fights React to the UFC 252 Heavyweight Trilogy Fight

Miocic and Cormier’s colleagues were active on social media during their trilogy bout, and they tweeted their reactions to the outcome. No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou wrote, “Great performance to both guys. Congrats to Stipe on the performance. See you soon.”

Great performance to both guys 👏 Congrats to Stipe on the performance.

See you soon. #NgannouVsStipe2 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 16, 2020

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wrote, “Congratulations @stipemiocic. 214lb Volk is coming for ya!!”

Congratulations @stipemiocic 👏 214lb Volk is coming for ya!! #ufc252 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 16, 2020

Retired welterweight star tweeted, “Tough fight DC, we still love you.”

Tough fight DC, we still love you. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

No. 2 ranked bantamweight Aljamain Sterling wrote, “Stipe fought a great fight tn! DC did well before that end of the 2nd RD., but Stipe’s strategy really kept the pace and tempo of the fight in his corner. Nothing for DC to be ashamed about. He’s had a stellar career! Hats off to both men.”

Stipe fought a great fight tn! DC did well before that end of the 2nd RD., but Stipe’s strategy really kept the pace and tempo of the fight in his corner. Nothing for DC to be ashamed about. He’s had a stellar career! Hats off to both men.#UFC252 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 16, 2020

Women’s featherweight fighter Megan Anderson wrote, “To still be fighting at the highest level at 40yrs old you cant not respect DC. Has been an incredible role model, athlete and one of the greatest minds this sport has ever seen. Even though he didnt get the W, congrats on an incredible career.”

To still be fighting at the highest level at 40yrs old you cant not respect DC. Has been an incredible role model, athlete and one of the greatest minds this sport has ever seen. Even though he didnt get the W, congrats on an incredible career 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC252 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 16, 2020

Welterweight star Matt Brown wrote, “Amaaaaazing fight. Stipe a clear winner imo tho.”

Amaaaaazing fight. Stipe a clear winner imo tho — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 16, 2020

No. 10 ranked lightweight contender Kevin Lee wrote, “That was a good ass fight.” He continued, “They should’ve gave DC 5 minutes after the bell once we saw the replay. Don’t start the round until he’s good.”

That was a good ass fight #UFC252 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) August 16, 2020

They should’ve gave DC 5 minutes after the bell once we saw the replay. Don’t start the round until he’s good — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) August 16, 2020

UFC 252 Results

Main Card

Heavyweight Championship Bout: Stipe Miocic (c) def. Daniel Cormier via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley via First-Round TKO

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos via Second-Round TKO

149.5 lb Catchweight Bout: Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns via Second-Round TKO

Bantamweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Vinc Pichel def. Jim Miller via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba def. Felice Herrig via First-Round Armbar

146.5 lb Catchweight Bout: Daniel Chavez def. TJ Brown via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza def. Ashley Yoder via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def. Parker Porter via First-Round TKO

Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka def. Tony Kelley via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

