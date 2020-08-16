Jon Jones & Other Fighters React to Stipe Miocic Defeating Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic

Getty Stipe Miocic (R) punches Daniel Cormier in their UFC heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trilogy is over and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has come out on top. Miocic defended his belt against former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier in the main event of UFC 252. The fight went all five championship rounds with both fighters finding success during the match.

As history has it, Miocic put a stamp on the rivalry, earning the victory by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47). Although DC won their first fight by knockout in July 2018, Miocic defeated him in their next two fights. Miocic toppled Cormier via TKO in August 2019 and unanimous decision in August 2020.

Social media was very active during the fight on Saturday night and many fighters chimed in during and after the match. See the reactions below:

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Live-Tweeted During the Fight

DC’s most notorious rival, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, live-tweeted throughout the entire fight. As the match was about to begin, Bones tweeted, “you boys ready for blood?”

Bones then tweeted about the possibility of Cormier losing and retiring. He wrote, “No way you can go out with a loss in an empty arena.”

Bones then tweeted, “Strange times, I’m on the edge of my seat.” The champ tweeted that he was rooting for his rival Cormier.  Jones explained. “We have such a past, I take a small piece of every one of his victories lol.”

As Miocic and Cormier went to war, Bones pointed out that “Stipe looks lean” but DC was looking “like the more fluid of the two.”

The UFC light heavyweight champion continued to tweet throughout all five rounds.

After the fight was over, Bones took aim at the heavyweight division. He wrote, “Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious.”

Jones tweeted, “This is exciting for me,” and that the heavyweights didn’t seem “so big to me tonight.”

Bones finished his fight night tweeting by stating he will be the heavyweight champion “very soon.” He wrote, “Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.”

Francis Ngannou, Other Fights React to the UFC 252 Heavyweight Trilogy Fight

Miocic and Cormier’s colleagues were active on social media during their trilogy bout, and they tweeted their reactions to the outcome. No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou wrote, “Great performance to both guys. Congrats to Stipe on the performance. See you soon.”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wrote, “Congratulations @stipemiocic. 214lb Volk is coming for ya!!”

Retired welterweight star tweeted, “Tough fight DC, we still love you.”

No. 2 ranked bantamweight Aljamain Sterling wrote, “Stipe fought a great fight tn! DC did well before that end of the 2nd RD., but Stipe’s strategy really kept the pace and tempo of the fight in his corner. Nothing for DC to be ashamed about. He’s had a stellar career! Hats off to both men.”

Women’s featherweight fighter Megan Anderson wrote, “To still be fighting at the highest level at 40yrs old you cant not respect DC. Has been an incredible role model, athlete and one of the greatest minds this sport has ever seen. Even though he didnt get the W, congrats on an incredible career.”

Welterweight star Matt Brown wrote, “Amaaaaazing fight. Stipe a clear winner imo tho.”

No. 10 ranked lightweight contender Kevin Lee wrote, “That was a good ass fight.” He continued, “They should’ve gave DC 5 minutes after the bell once we saw the replay. Don’t start the round until he’s good.”

UFC 252 Results

Main Card
Heavyweight Championship Bout: Stipe Miocic (c) def. Daniel Cormier via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley via First-Round TKO
Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos via Second-Round TKO
149.5 lb Catchweight Bout: Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns via Second-Round TKO
Bantamweight Bout: Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card
Lightweight Bout: Vinc Pichel def. Jim Miller via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba def. Felice Herrig via First-Round Armbar
146.5 lb Catchweight Bout: Daniel Chavez def. TJ Brown via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza def. Ashley Yoder via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card
Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def. Parker Porter via First-Round TKO
Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka def. Tony Kelley via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

