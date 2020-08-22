Jon Jones Hints at Who He Wants to Fight Next in the UFC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones wants to go big game hunting, and he seemingly has a certain predator on his mind.

Bones vacated the title earlier this week and expressed his interest in moving up to the heavyweight division. And on Saturday afternoon, Jones hinted at who he has in his crosshairs as a next opponent.

Although he didn’t reveal a name, the former light heavyweight king seems to be looking at No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou. Jones tweeted, “Hunting down a predator with my bare hands.”

Hunting down a predator with my bare hands — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

Ngannou’s moniker is “The Predator” and both fighters have expressed interest in fighting several times in the past. A few months ago, Jones campaigned for a heavyweight fight with Ngannou, however he could not come to a deal with the UFC. The Predator responded to Jones’ callouts, showing interest in the potential bout as well.

Jones made another potential opponent claim on Saturday, tweeting, “Keep my eyes open for a goat too.”

Keep my eyes open for a goat too 🏹 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 22, 2020

Bones is likely referring to heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic. Miocic defended his title against Daniel Cormier on August 15 and has been labeled by many as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the UFC heavyweight division.

UFC president Dana White has linked Ngannou to Miocic for the next divisional title fight, and that match will likely take place before Jones gets a shot at either fighter.

Jones Announced on August 17 That He Was Vacating the Title & Moving to Heavyweight

After Jones and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on the heavyweight fight with Ngannou and Jones’ pay in general, he took a hiatus from the sport. Although Bones was out of action for months, the promotion never elected to strip him of the title.

The time seemingly came when Bones had to make a decision on his fighting future, however, and Jones’ vacated the title. On August 17, he announced the move on Twitter. He wrote, “Just got off the phone with [UFC], today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans.”

Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Later in the day, Bones revealed he and the promotion had a “really positive conversation” and that he was going to prepare for heavyweight.

Bones tweeted, “Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins.”

Just had a really positive conversation with @Ufc. Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavy weight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

