UFC’s Jon Jones Shares Private Message: ‘This Dude is Dangerous’ [LOOK]

Late Saturday night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones shared a private message on Twitter he received. From the tweet, it appears that Bones got the message at 11:55 p.m. via iMessage from his contact “Frank Lester.”

Heavy has not independently verified the identity of the sender. Jones and afa Jackson Wink MMA Academy striking coach, whose name is Frank Lester, had a public following out in 2019 over fight camp payment allegations.

On Saturday night, Bones shared a screenshot of the message he received and wrote, “This guy seriously scares The crap out of me, I wish someone would check his mental well-being already.” Bones has since deleted the tweet, but view the screenshot below:

The message reads: “You think you in the clear don’t You… nah you Coward a** Police calling p****. Dominick [Reyes] gonna f*** You up If you Even Make it to fight night!!! How many years you been suspended…”

After Bones shared the message, he wrote, “SOS” and “Someone should check on Frank, seriously. I believe this dude is dangerous.”

Lester Claims That Bones Did Not Pay Him What He Was Owed for Jones’ UFC 239 Training Camp

Bones defended his title against Thiago Santos during the main event of UFC 239 in July 2019. To help Jones prepare for the Santos fight, Lester worked with the light heavyweight champion as a striking coach.

According to an Instagram post from September 2019, Lester accuses Bones, as well as the Jackson Wink MMA Academy, of owing him more than $13,000 in compensation for the training camp. He said that he was “screwed over by the best team in the world”

He wrote: “I have no regrets, I did my job and everybody who has followed my journey knows I did my job, Jon Jones & Mike Winkeljohn just did me dirtier that I have ever even seen in this fight game. But good always prevails over evil and we have a home big enough for [my family].”

In the post, Lester wrote to Jon that “it’s on site with me & you & you know that. You stole from my family. You got me fired from my job for no reason and for that I am grateful [because] I will never work for a crook like Mike Winkelloser again.”

Bones Denies Lester’s Payment Allegations, Threatened to Involve Cops

After Lester took to Instagram with the compensation claim, Jones shared a statement on Twitter denying the allegations. Bones also said that he had a problem with the physical threatening from Lester and he was going to call the Albuquerque Police Department to bring it “to their awareness”. Bones asked Lester to leave him alone or “see me in court.”

As per MMA Fighting, Bones wrote:

Frank, I gave you the opportunity of a lifetime. Everyone on the team knows that I would not agree to give you $20,000 for only your second training camp on my team. And if I did, I would have totallyp aid that amount, not once in 10 years have I ever gotten a complaint about not paying staff members. If anything, I’m always complemented (sic) for being people’s highest paying client by a long shot. I won’t even get into the fact that you were fired from the team on fight week because of your drug issues. Anyways, I’m not going to argue with you over the internet. I would be more than happy to take this to a judge. It’s the physical threatening that I have a problem with. I have no interest in carrying a concealed pistol or preparing for any type of street fight with you. Tomorrow, I will be calling [Albuquerque Police Department] and bringing our confrontation to their awareness. Honestly, I wish I would have never gotten to know you, but I truly do wish you nothing but the best. Please just leave me alone, bro, or see me in court.

Since the statement, the beef between Lester and Jones has mostly simmered down online and it is unclear if Bones followed through with the phone call to the police department or if any legal action was pursued.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Stuns Followers With ‘Satanic’ Filtered Photo of Himself: ‘This IS ME’