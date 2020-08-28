Barcelona Boss Koeman Makes Decision on Pique, Busquets & Alba

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is continuing to shape his squad ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season and has informed Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba they are all in his plans.

The Dutchman has told the trio “that they will have a role to play under him next season” but has also warned they will have to work hard to earn their places in the team, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Busquets has already returned to pre-season training ahead of schedule. The midfielder joined Ansu Fati and Carles Alena in reporting back to the club to start work ahead of the new season this week.

Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets have returned to training. Carles Aleñá also joined in on the workout.

Koeman is also keen to keep all three players in order to “maintain a core of La Masia players” in the first team. The supply line from the academy has dried up in recent seasons, although the emergence of Riqui Puig and Fati offers hope for the future.

Koeman Making Changes at Barcelona

Yet Koeman has been busy making changes elsewhere. He’s already informed striker Luis Suarez that he is not in his plans for the future, as well as Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Junior Firpo, and Samuel Umtiti.

The Dutchman has also been planning his tactics for next season. Koeman could play with a double pivot system using Frenkie de Jong and either Busquets or Pjanic as his two deep midfielders.

Koeman may also have to work without captain Lionel Messi. The Argentina international has told the club he wants to use a clause in his contract to leave for free this summer.

New Faces at Barcelona?

Koeman’s arrival has also prompted speculation about players that could arrive at the club to strengthen the squad. Manchester City are willing to include players and cash in any potential deal for Lionel Messi.

The new Barcelona manager remains interested in a move for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo. The Netherlands international’s contract at Anfield expires in 2021, making him an affordable target.

Barcelona also remain interested in a move for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez who could replace Luis Suarez. Barca are prepared to offer €70m plus a player, while Inter want at least €85m, according to Marca’s M. Carmen Torres.

Much may depend on Messi and whether the Argentine is granted his wish to leave the Camp Nou. The transfer window is open until October 5, meaning Barcelona still have plenty of time to shape their squad for 2020-21.

