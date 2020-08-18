Matt LaFleur Addresses Aaron Rodgers’ Early-Camp Interceptions

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t sweating Aaron Rodgers’ early mistakes in training camp after the veteran quarterback threw two more interceptions during Tuesday’s first padded practice.

Three of Rodgers’ passes have been picked off in the first two practices of the week with new inside linebacker Christian Kirksey plucking the first one of camp on Monday morning. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, safety Adrian Amos snagged No. 2 from Rodgers on the first pass of Tuesday’s 11-on-11 drills while Kevin King later made a nice read to come down with No. 3 in the end zone.

Asked about the interceptions and whether the team was trying to implement something new on those plays, LaFleur told media after practice: “No, those things just happen every now and again. I think there was a little miscommunication on one of those, but nothing I’m very concerned about.”

Rodgers Uses Camp to Test Receiving Corps

Critical eyes looking to tear down Rodgers, 36, and push the narrative of his decline will over-analyze his early interceptions, especially now that he and first-round quarterback Jordan Love are sharing a practice field, but it has been established that the NFL veteran likes to test both his receivers by throwing into areas where defenders have a chance to win the ball.

“That’s what camp is all about, sorting those things out,” Rodgers told Packers.com in 2015. “Seeing who’s going to be sticking around for the season and who’s going to be looking for a job. You have to show it in practice in order for me to feel comfortable making those throws in the games. That’s what this is all about. You make some of these throws and see how the guys respond.”

There shouldn’t be much question about Rodgers’ ability to take care of the football coming into the 2020 season. He threw an NFL-low four picks in 2019 and became the first player in league history to toss 300 career touchdown passes before 100 interceptions back in 2017. It also makes perfect sense for him to challenge pass-catchers who, apart from Davante Adams, are still mostly unproven.

Good Early Signs from the Packers Defense

While Rodgers is learning more about which passing targets he can trust, the Packers are also finding out which of their defenders are most capable of making impact plays this upcoming season, even if Amos and King are mostly just offering refresher courses.

Amos only tallied two interceptions in 2019 during his first season with the Packers, but his first one helped seal a season-opening victory over the former Bears teammates in Chicago. Meanwhile, King led the team with five interceptions playing opposite Jaire Alexander (2) and is only looking to elevate his game in 2020 with free agency looming next offseason.

“Ja has established himself as one of the elite corners in this league and I’m right there, too,” King told media before the start of practice. “One more healthy season and I’m going to establish myself as well.”

For Packers fans who bemoaned Blake Martinez’s lack of forced turnovers, Kirksey getting the first interception of training camp was also a breath of fresh air. As Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette described it, Rodgers appeared to not even see Kirksey as he dropped and easily undercut a pass meant for Adams.

The Packers resume practice at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

