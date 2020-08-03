Lions’ Daylon Mack Draws Comparison to Productive Defensive Tackle

The Detroit Lions signed defensive tackle Daylon Mack over the weekend, and most fans probably don’t know a whole lot about their team’s brand new player.

Mack has had a lower profile coming into the league, but he is a talented player that might have all the potential in the world to raise his profile a bit. After the signing, Chris Burke of The Athletic pointed out an interesting comparison made by colleague Dane Brugler about Mack’s abilities.

The lineman was referred to as a “squatty fire hydrant” by Brugler, but also compared him to defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Just wanted to get "squatty fire hydrant" out into the universe again. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 3, 2020

Obviously, if the Lions could score someone like Hargrave on the waiver wire, they would have to be ecstatic. The defender has collected 14.5 sacks and 168 tackles in his career as a productive defender in the middle of NFL lines. He might be rotational, but he has been no less productive during his time in the league.

Watching to see if Mack makes the roster at this point should be the biggest goal for fans, but it’s clear that many think he has some solid capabilities if he is able to do so.

Lions Signed Daylon Mack to Roster

In need of help along the defensive line, the team saw Mack on the free agency wire and jumped at the chance to add him. A former member of the Baltimore Ravens, Mack was released over the weekend as the Ravens cut down their roster to 80. The Lions were the beneficiary, getting Mack on waivers.

Lions were awarded DT Daylon Mack from the Ravens off waivers — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2020

The defensive tackle enters a situation in Detroit where he could compete for snaps in the middle with players like John Penisini and Jashon Cornell. It remains to be seen whether or not Mack’s single year of experience in the league will prove to be an asset in this case.

Daylon Mack Stats

With only a single NFL appearance under his belt, Mack is far from a seasoned player. That being said, he’s got size on his size with a 6-1, 340 pound frame to work with. A former 5th round pick out of Texas A&M, Mack collected 108 tackles, 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his college career. Known as a powerful run stuffer who can be quick on his feet, Mack could fit in Detroit in a rotational role.

Lions 2019 Defense Finished Statistically Horrible

Detroit had nearly the worst defense in the league by most metrics in 2019. As a whole, the Lions allowed too much yardage, giving up 6,406 yards on the year. As was pointed out, to put up numbers like that, it means the team has been giving up over 400 yards of offense a game.

The Lions allowed 6,406 yards in 2019. That was 31st in the NFL, behind only Arizona. That’s 400.4 yards per game. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 30, 2019

Additionally, Detroit’s pass defense bottomed out as a league-worst outfit in 2019. The team allowed nearly 300 yards a game through the air, which is a miserable total.

The Lions pass defense was worst in the NFL in 2019, allowing teams an average of 284.4 yards per game. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 30, 2019

Certainly, injuries helped complicate matters for Detroit’s defense, but that’s not an acceptable excuse for such awful numbers. Expectations were high for the Lions in 2019 given how they finished the season, and the team has taken steps to reconstruct things in the meantime.

The hope is Mack can become a hidden gem that emerges for the team, and if his profile is right, that might end up being the case.

