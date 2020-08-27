Former NFL Executive Suggests Lions Trade for Pro Bowl Defensive End

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, but perhaps not busy enough to guarantee them a shot at winning the NFC North in 2020.

Fortunately for the team, there’s something they can do now in order to make themselves instant contenders and perhaps get themselves over the top in the division. Former executive Michael Lombardi admits that while he might not love everything about the Lions, the team will be in play to win their division, and could claim the crown with one more bold trade.

While appearing on VSiN, Lombardi said he thinks that the NFC North is pretty wide open, which could lead to the Lions being a surprise contender. If they want to get over the top in Lombardi’s mind, they need to strike one more big move for a pass rusher, such as Yannick Ngakoue.

"They could be the best team in the North." Are the Lions an elite pass rusher away from contending in the division? Here's @mlombardiNFL with the season outlook for Detroit. pic.twitter.com/XFGc8ypYFV — VSiN (@VSiNLive) August 27, 2020

He said:

“I think that if he were able to somehow, (if) Bob Quinn were able to pull off a trade for (Yannick) Ngakoue, get another rusher in there to go with Trey Flowers, they could be the best team in the NFC North. If they can add a pass rusher, I think they have a chance to win the north. I think they are one move away from winning the north.”

The Lions didn’t add much to the pass rush this offseason, but did draft Julian Okwara and sign Jamie Collins. That depth can help, but the team might need one more elite player to chip in if they are serious about contending and having the type of season which they should. To that end, Lombardi’s take seems correct. Detroit could benefit from a big move like this.

Why Lions Should Deal for Yannick Ngakoue

Last week, it was reported by Lombardi that the team was angling to deal the defender soon, and might have a 2nd round pick on the table for the player. Jacksonville, of course, debunked the rumor and have not traded Ngakoue in the aftermath of the reports.

It sounds as if there has been at the very least discussions regarding a trade. One of those calls, hopefully, has been from the Detroit Lions, who are still in need of one move to finish off their offseason.

Detroit’s defense has already been turned upside down with some big moves this offseason, but the Lions could stand to add a player like Ngakoue to their pass rush. The Lions haven’t made a big splash at pass rush this offseason, and would not have to sign another player off the scrap heap in order to try and make ends meet if they simply made one more big investment up front. They’ve tried the veteran patch solution the past few years to no avail.

Detroit should look to trade a 2nd round pick and a mid-round selection in order to try and get the pass rusher into the mix. It could be a steep price to pay, but the team needs a solid pass rush as much as anything else to have success in 2020. Making the Jaguars a deal they can’t refuse could be the only way to gain some movement on this front.

Ngakoue, meanwhile, could quickly get a long term deal done with the Lions, who do have plenty of cap space to work with. It would be a win-win for both team and player at this point in time, and offer Ngakoue a soft landing while also preventing the Jaguars from having to trade within the AFC.

As Lombardi pointed out, the ball is in Ngakoue’s court considering his contract situation. Hopefully, if the Lions did reach out, Ngakoue would be receptive to joining the defense.

Detroit needs a big offseason in order to right the ship for 2020 and get their team moving in the right direction. So far, they’ve made plenty of solid moves to get things going, but none have been as bold as this would be. That’s why it’s the perfect thing for the team to go for just ahead of the season.

The Lions have the money to make it happen. The only question is if they have the motivation, which they should. To that end, Lombardi is right on with this.

Yannick Ngakoue Stats

The Lions should love to add a talent like Ngakoue to their defensive front. Just 25 years old out of Maryland, Ngakoue is already one of the next best pass rushers in the league. He’s put up 122 tackles and 37.5 sacks plus 2 interceptions during his time in the league. A 2017 Pro Bowl player, Ngakoue has also forced an impressive 14 fumbles in his career, showcasing his big play player abilities.

All of that paints the picture of a player who could give the Lions just what they need. Playing opposite Trey Flowers and along with Danny Shelton, the Lions would have the makings of one of the better defensive lines in the league just a few years after being in a desperate position.

It might also help them claim the NFC North if Lombardi is to be believed.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Shares Excitement for D’Andre Swift