Mark Jackson Makes Bold Prediction about Coaching in NBA Again [VIDEO]

Mark Jackson wants to coach in the NBA again.

He said so in an interview via Instagram Live with Reggie Miller.

“I look forward to the day I’m coaching again,” Mark Jackson told Miller in an Instagram Live interview with Reggie Miller per NBA scribe Landon Buford.

“That quote speaks volumes,” a league source tells me this afternoon.

Whispers around the NBA lane is that Jackson still does have a desire to coach in the NBA and is pretty much staying quiet on the topic of coaching, focusing on his broadcasting duties on ESPN, while looking and anticipating for the right opportunity to come his way.

In three seasons, Jackson, 55, went 121-109 and developed All Stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Jackson was fired in 2014, despite leading the dubs to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in over 20 years with the Warriors. “Mark was in the kitchen getting those ingredients together, making the orders, finding the places that had the right ingredients,” former Warriors staffer, Otis Hughley told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast a couple of years ago.

“He got them in there when they drafted Klay, Draymond, when they traded for Iguodala, he got got Bogut. He put all that together. He got all the necessary ingredients together to make a great meal and it started to germinate and grow. And now, the results of what he did and the foundation that he laid, look what’s happening, it’s unbelievable.”

Since Jackson’s 2014 firing and the Warriors’ multiple championships, Jackson has been named as a coaching candidate for coaching jobs but nothing has materialized.

Million Dollar Question: Will it happen?

“I think someone will do it,” legendary hip hop pionerr Silk The Shocker told me recently via our discussion via Heavy on Lakers with Ryan Hollins, Truck Bryant, Ben Doody and Daniel Artest.

“I think the problem and not to get political because I have people of all races everywhere. So, it is not even that and I salute any coach that gets a job its a tough thing to get. I think he is going to one and I think the people, who are watching have to make that effort. I think the owners are friends and some coaches if don’t walk [to] the same beat.” “They make that call and say really don’t mess with him, but, I’m a firm believer, no matter what they say about him [Mark Jackson] this is a real good guy. He is one of the best guys I have met in my life. I don’t know why he isn’t [coaching]. He did everything right and I was around him when, he developed Steph Curry and had all the players, like Draymond [Green]… He is a players coach.”

Mark Jackson was one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. A one-time NBA All-Star, Jackson was the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by way of his hometown New York Knicks. A Brooklyn, New York native, Jackson averaged 9.6 points and eight rebounds in two stints with the Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.