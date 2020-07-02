Steph Curry Sacrificed for Kevin Durant Reveals NBA TV Analyst [VIDEO]

The Golden State Warriors have been an efficient basketball team.

Guided by Steve Kerr, current Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won championships in 2015. 2017 and 2018.

Melo Ball To Raptors, Kyle Lowry To Sixers, Ben Simmons To Warriors @ NBA Draft says Rashad PhillipsAppearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA Draft expert, Rashad Phillips details that the Toronto Raptors want to move up in the 2020 NBA Draft to acquire Melo Ball. Phillips shares a scenario of how it could happen. Listen to Phillips' discussion with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson on Scoop B Radio Here: https://www.scoopbradio.com/2020/05/audio-scoop-b-radio-overtime-f-rashad-phillips-no-agendas-podcast-2020/ Check out the story detailing the scenario via Heavy.com here: https://heavy.com/sports/2020/05/ben-simmons-warriors/ 2020-05-06T23:39:58Z

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was also part of the Warriors’ dynasty.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg and discussed the Warriors’ future.

On the Warriors making another Finals run within the next five years:

“Yeah. Next year. I think it starts next year when whatever that is with them. I’ve been one of those guys who has been saying for years that even after winning back to back MVP’s and being the first player in the history of the NBA to win unanimous MVP, Steph Curry is STILL one of the more underrated or underappreciated players in our game right now. I don’t understand how people DON’T recognize what this dude is capable of and what he’s accomplished and what he’s done. Like, we talk about this age of the three-point shot. He was so far ahead of everybody in that when the rest of the league, players were trying to make 200 3-pointers in a season, this dude is making 400 3-pointers in a season a couple of years ago. He was doing what the best shooters were doing! And the thing about Steph Curry is, that I continue to say; you call him the best shooter of all time, you’re almost disrespecting him because he’s so much more than just a shooter. Yes, I do believe that he’s the greatest shooter of all time, but I think more than that, he’s one the great point guards of all time. What this dude does to disrupt defenses is unbelievable. Like, you watch Warriors offense and you can give any of the assistant coaches and give Steve Kerr credit, and maybe you can go to Bob Myers and give him credit, but the havoc that Steph Curry wrecks on a defense by never stopping and moving is unbelievable. He makes you work so hard to defend him. Even if he doesn’t score 50 in a game, your legs are so spent, because you had to chase him for miles; literally miles throughout the course of the game, but it’s going to affect your own oddense. And I think when you pair him in the backcourt with Klay Thompson, who’s got an injury that most players recover well from — and Klay Thompson is one greatest shooters of all time… and I get that they don’t have that third guy just yet, but I would pick those two over most threesomes in the NBA.”

On why people will not give Stephen Curry the respect he deserves:

“Now he wants a dude because he’s the son of Dell Curry and 50 Division I colleges saying, ‘Oh we want Dell Curry’s son on our team and we’ll give him a scholarship…’ No. No one offered him a scholarship. Dude went to Davidson. Like even when he was going to be a lottery pick; I remember when I was covering the Knicks at the time when Steph Curry was coming out and the conversation was, “This dude is going to be a lottery pick. But is this dude really going to be a starter in the NBA or is he going to be a Manu Ginobili Sixth man type of guy?” — that’s what people were thinking about him. And then he has all these ankle injuries and he gets the most team friendly contract that any player had in the history of the league. Like, we’re talking about Scottie Pippen making bad money; the reason why Kevin Durant was able to be on the Warriors was because Steph Curry was making $12 Million a year, when his peers were close to making $20 Million a year.”