Matt Ryan Says There’s ‘Zero B.S.’ From Falcons Offensive Coordinator

Matt Ryan has to be the most humble and easy-going guy on the planet, so if he doesn’t like you then it’s definitely a “you” problem.

That’s why when Falcons’ coordinator Kyle Shanahan moved onto the 49er’s, it was a relief. There was definitely tension between the two, mostly because Shanahan never listened to Ryan. Probably why he’s kind of blowing a lead in the 4th quarter.

The Falcons re-signed Dirk Koetter as their offensive coordinator last January. Ryan and Koetter seem to get along better than any other OC Ryan has had over the past 12 seasons in Atlanta.

In a recent media interview, Matt Ryan gave a very “Matt Ryan” compliment to Koetter:

Matt Ryan said there’s “Zero B.S.” when it comes to working with Dirk Koetter pic.twitter.com/SXehkGduCR — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 6, 2020

Similar to Koetter, Matt Ryan is a “Zero B.S.” quarterback and very “by the book,” according to backup QB Kurt Benkert.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Ryan Learned A Lot From Koetter The First Time

Koetter served in the same position with the Falcons from 2012 to 2014 before taking the head coach position with Tampa Bay.

The first time around that Ryan worked with Koetter, the signal-caller averaged 4,642.7 yards passing yards and 28.7 touchdowns per season and ended up making the Pro Bowl twice.

“I’m excited to work with Dirk again,” Ryan said in 2019 via the Falcons’ official website. “I learned so much from him the first time around and he’s kind of picked up a few different things along the way, too, come up with some really good stuff.”

Ryan Is Confident In This Year’s Staff

Last season the Falcons finished with a consecutive 7-9 record, but they had a strong finish with hopes of bringing that momentum into 2020.

Ryan is confident in this year’s staff in being capable of doing that and more.

“I think a lot of it can because there is so much continuity”, Ryan told AJC. “I think sometimes when you have a finish like that, but there are changes that momentum and that feeling that you had kind of goes away. But I really feel like … with Raheem Morris kind of stepping in the second half of the season and helping out with the defense and now with him being the coordinator, Dirk Koetter in year two, Dan Quinn really comfortable in his role of kind of facilitating everything.

“I just feel like we are in a good spot. I feel like there’s tons of continuity with the players and an there’s an understanding of what it takes to be successful, particularly for our young guys. We had a ton of young guys playing late in the season last year. Even though we weren’t in the mix for the playoffs, you have to learn how to win in this league. I think that experience of learning what it takes, how to finish out games, how to find ways to win when it’s not perfect, those are the things that will pay dividends for us this season.”

Koetter On Gurley Joining Falcons Loaded Offense

It’s no secret that Koetter and the rest of the staff are excited to be coaching Todd Gurley simply because the Falcons have options now.

“First off, Todd has had an unbelievable career. He’s a heck of a player, Koetter told ESPN back in May. I think it’s also really fortunate for us that he’s coming from a real similar offense system, terminology wise. The run game is very similar conceptionally to what they were doing in LA.

“He can do everything. He’s an excellent runner. He’s good in the pass game and he can protect.”

Gurley moving in on the offense allows Ryan to use Gurley as another passing target or take advantage of Gurley’s company in the backfield as a dominating rusher. Either way, the opposing defense will have to stay or their toes.

READ NEXT: Falcons Set to Re-Sign Longtime Cowboys Safety: Report