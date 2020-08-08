Messi Scores Jaw-Dropping UCL Goal Against Napoli [WATCH]

Lionel Messi showed off his genius once again on Saturday during Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou.

The Argentina international made it 2-0 to Barcelona on the night, and 3-1 on aggregate, with another brilliant individual goal to put his team in charge of the tie.

Messi picked up the ball on the right, went past three defenders, slipped in the penalty area but picked himself up and curled the ball past goalkeeper David Ospina.

Oh. My. Messi. As only he could, the magician does it again. A masterclass in balance, precision, and skill puts @FCBarcelona up 3-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/nKBPfu1Ywi — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 8, 2020

The captain thought he had added his second of the match seven minutes later. Messi chested a brilliant pass down from Frenkie de Jong and finished smartly but saw his effort ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Barcelona had opened the scoring on 10 minutes when center-back Clement Lenglet headed home a corner in from the right by Ivan Rakitic.

"And the Nou Camp feels itself!" Clément Lenglet heads home the opening goal and @FCBarcelona earns a bit of breathing room. pic.twitter.com/ZRXL7WaoqP — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 8, 2020

Another Record for Messi

Messi’s goal was his first against Napoli and means he has now scored against 35 different teams in the Champions League which is a new record.

⚽ Leo #Messi has now scored against a record-extending 3️⃣5️⃣ different teams in the @ChampionsLeague! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Gzw5Ehk392 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2020

The goal also means that Messi has also now scored 20 times in his last 12 Champions League matches at the Camp Nou, according to UEFA.

Yet there was concern about Messi just before half-time. The captain needed treatment after winning a penalty following a foul by Kalidou Koulibaly. Messi was able to continue, while Luis Suarez netted the spot-kick to make it 3-0 on the night to Barcelona.

