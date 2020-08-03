Vikings Decide Upon GM Rick Spielman’s Fate

After Mike Zimmer’s three-year contract extension was finalized a week ago, it was only a matter of time before the Minnesota Vikings weighed in on general manager Rick Spielman’s future with the team.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that the Vikings were near finalizing a “multi-year” deal with Spielman, a report later confirmed by the Star Tribune.

“A league source confirmed the deal, which comes just over a week after the Vikings finalized a new deal with Zimmer through the 2023 season,” Ben Goessling wrote. “Spielman and Zimmer both had contracts set to expire after 2020; Spielman’s deal is believed to again put him in sync with Zimmer.”

Spielman is set to address media on Monday, which will likely make the move to keep the current Vikings leadership intact official after an offseason of speculation surrounding their future with the franchise.

Both Zimmer and Spielman’s futures with the franchise were in question approaching the NFC Wild Card playoff round against the New Orleans Saints. While national media largely picked the Saints to win, a media circus approaching the game ensued as pundits began to suggest Zimmer was headed to the Dallas Cowboys and Spielman was also on his way out.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf issued a statement hours later, saying the owners have “every intent” of keeping the duo together “next year and beyond.” A walk-off overtime win instead added to the duo’s resume and future with the team as both were rewarded with contract extensions this offseason.

Spielman took over as vice president of player personnel in 2006 and became the franchise’s first true general manager since the ’80s in 2012, per NFL.com.

Big Moves or More of the Same?

Spielman and Zimmer now enter their seventh season together — one that’s can be considered as a slight rebuild after parting ways with seven starters who had become household names during the Vikings’ resurgence in the latter half of the past decade.

The duo’s 15-man draft class this offseason was the largest in the modern draft era as they begin a retooling of the defense that will have at least four new starters on defense. Training camp will become not only a vital proving ground for the Vikings’ young talent but also another test of Zimmer and Spielman’s ability to assess which players will be right to rebuild the franchise around.

Enduring a carousel at the quarterback position throughout their time together, Zimmer and Spielman made the playoffs three times in the past six seasons, including an NFC Championship appearance in 2017.

Kirk Cousins offers Zimmer and Spielman stability on offense into the final year of their contracts as the team’s defense and offensive line remain areas to improve upon while the franchise aims to take another step forward.

