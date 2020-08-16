New Episode of ‘The Standard’ Debuts Sunday

If you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, you don’t need HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ because the Steelers now have their own video series that shows what training camp looks like from the inside. If you’ve haven’t heard, it’s called ‘The Standard,’ a reference to “The Standard is the Standard,” which of course, is one of head coach Mike Tomlin’s most famous catch-phrases.

In Episode 1: ‘Camping at Home’ [watch it below] the Steelers provided an inside look at what was involved with getting Heinz Field training camp-ready, which included turning a concourse into a weight room.

The premiere episode featured interviews with little-heard-from members of the organization like John Norwig (head athletic trainer), Adam Regan (equipment manager), and Garrett Giemont (conditioning coordinator)—individuals who figure to play even-more pivotal roles in the team’s success than ever before.

In episode one, we learn that creating the new outdoor weight room was a massive undertaking in itself, so much so that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner is seen helping to lay down the flooring. We also learn that everything at Heinz Field is now touchless, and also get a look at the Oakley face shield—er, Oakley Mouth Shield, which goes at the bottom the face mask—which some players may choose to wear this season.

Episode 2: ‘Light On Our Feet’ Debuts August 16

As for episode 2, it figures to be more player and coach oriented. It shows: the new players getting fitted for equipment; veteran players in the meeting room environment; and clips from on-field workouts—including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger running up the stairs in the stands at Heinz Field.

“My arm feels really, really good, and that’s kind of what I anticipated,” says Roethlisberger in the preview clip. “I still have a lot to give the fans, and I still want to win Lombardis,” he adds.

Watch episode 1 in its entirety below:

Or check out the preview of Episode 2 here. Episode 2 debuts on Sunday August 16 at 8 pm Eastern on Steelers.com and the Steelers’ YouTube and Facebook channels.

Steelers Super Bowl Bound?

As for Roethlisberger & Co.’s chances of winning another Super Bowl in 2020, well, it seems realistic. There is some fearsome competition in the AFC North, but the Steelers have a continuity advantage over most of the rest of the NFL, thanks to precious little turnover in terms of players and coaches since last season.

Pittsburgh’s defense also ranks No. 1 in a key talent indicator; that is, the team expects to start at least seven former first-round draft choices on defense, perhaps eight if Tyson Alualu starts at nose tackle. And the defense seems to have a good shot at setting a new franchise record for sacks, which would see the Steelers achieving heights not seen from any NFL team since the 1980s.

Equally notable, the Steelers enter the hitting portion of training camp at full strength, as the team has zero players on the COVID-19 list since running back Jaylen Samuels came off the list on Thursday August 13.

