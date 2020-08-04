Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger: ‘I Still Want to Win Lombardis’

Ben Roethlisberger is back, and he still wants to win Super Bowls, with the emphasis on ‘plural,’ he says.

Ben Roethlisberger: "I still want to win Lombardis and I say that with a plural." — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 4, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback met with the media today, something he hasn’t done in close to a year, and he admitted he had butterflies talking to reporters.

“I am very nervous by the way. I am not sure why,” he said, at the beginning of his zoom call. “I haven’t spoken to you guys in so long. Forgive me if I take a minute to think about some of my answers.”

But even if Roethlisberger feels rusty talking to reporters he said he feels comfortable throwing the ball, something he did a lot of on Monday.

“Waking up today to see how it was going to feel—and it feels great,” he said. “That is kind of what I anticipated. We have been working more than usual in the offseason in terms of throwing. I’ve put together a regimen of two to three days a week throwing for the last two months, if not longer.”

Ben Roethlisberger Will Be on a ‘Pitch-Count’

But Roethlisberger said the plan is for him to be on a pitch-count of sorts, at least through training camp.

“I worked really hard [yesterday] in terms of a lot of throws. I will try half that amount today and then tomorrow back off again, just to see how it’s going to feel,” he added.

But he said he hasn’t experienced any setbacks, and doesn’t expect any, part of the reason he anticipates playing for years to come.

He also wants to show doubters—including one who called betting on Roethlisberger “a losing proposition”—that he still “has it.”

“That was definitely a motivating factor, coming back and showing that I still have it in the tank. I still have a lot to give this team,” Roethlisberger added. “I still have a lot to give the fans.”

To that end, Big Ben says he has been training since the 2019 season to try to ensure he’s in the best possible physical condition going forward.

“I think knowing I am a little older it’s important to make sure you are in shape,” said Roethlisberger. “I am lighter than I have been in 13, 14 years and I feel really good. I feel strong, I feel healthy. I feel young, if you can feel young at this age. I am just really excited about this season and the group of guys we have.”

Top 5 in Career Wins Within Reach

Certainly, playing a few more years would enable Roethlisberger to further cement his position as a first ballot Hall of Famer.

If he plays anything close to a full season in 2020 he’s almost certain to move past both Dan Marino and John Elway on the career wins list, vaulting himself into the top 5 all-time.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Former Ravens LB: Ed Reed on a Different ‘Level’ Than Troy Polamalu

READ NEXT: Zach Banner Teams with the Challah Back Girls, Make Bread for B3 Foundation