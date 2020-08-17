Neymar Posts Cryptic Message Amid Barcelona Return Rumors

Neymar has got Barcelona fans scratching their heads once again with a cryptic message on social media.

The Brazilian took to Twitter with an enigmatic post just hours after a report that Barcelona were once again thinking of bringing the forward back to the club emerged.

Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble,

and he brought them out of their distress. https://t.co/GC1qsWnxcA — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 17, 2020

According to Sport’s Jord Gil, Barcelona are planning “drastic change” after their embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich. President Josep Maria Bartomeu thinks “there is only one name capable of causing an immediate effect: Neymar Junior.”

The report states Barcelona will try to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell the Brazilian this summer and are willing to offer €50-60 million($45m-54m) plus Antoine Griezmann to seal the deal.

Neymar made the shock decision to leave Barcelona for PSG in 2017 but has regularly been linked with a return to the Camp Nou during his time in the French capital.

Neymar Shows Barcelona What They’re Missing

While Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League, Neymar and PSG are still going strong in Europe’s top competition. The French champions came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1 to book their place in the semi-finals.

Neymar was key to the team’s victory, and his performance saw him named UEFA’s Player of the Week, beating off competition from Thomas Muller, Moussa Dembele, and Dayot Upamecano.

PSG go on to face RB Leipzig with the winner set to progress to a final against either German champions Bayern Munich or Lyon in Lisbon on Sunday.

Barcelona Set for Major Changes

Meanwhile, Barcelona look set for some sweeping changes following their exit from the competition. Manager Quique Setien is set to be sacked and replaced by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, according to Sport’s Lluis Mascaro.

There is also speculation about captain Lionel Messi’s future. According to Esporte Interativo’s Marcelo Bechler, the Argentine has told the club he wants to leave this summer.

Messi has a contract with Barcelona until the end of next season, and Barcelona will surely do everything they can to convince him to stay. A move for Neymar could help their cause.

The Argentine told Fernando Polo and Cristina Cubero at Mundo Deportivo back in February that he would love Neymar to return and that the Brazilian “really wants to come back.”

