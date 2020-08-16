Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona He Wants to Leave Now: Report

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club this summer following Friday’s shocking 8-2 Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Argentina international, whose current deal expires at the end of next season, does not want to wait until he’s a free agent but is keen to go now, according to Esporte Interativo’s Marcelo Bechler.

Messi has grown increasingly unhappy with the way the club is run and their failure to plan ahead. Bechler adds that an inside source at Barcelona says he’s never seen Messi so isolated from the club in all his time at the Camp Nou.



Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Where Could Messi Go?

Speculation over Messi’s future has surfaced since Friday’s embarrassing Champions League exit to the Bavarian giants.

Simon Mullock at the Sunday Mirror has reported that Premier League club Manchester City “believe they are in pole position to sign” Messi if he does decide to end his time with Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also willing to pay Messi “whatever it takes to lure him to the Etihad.” The chance to reunite with Guardiola could be tempting for the Argentina international.

Meanwhile, Serie A side Inter continue to be linked with a move for Messi. Former Inter director Massimiliano Mirabelli told Radio Sportiva that it’s not impossible the 33-year-old could head to the San Siro.

“When I was at Inter, President Zhang would talk about the transfer market and say, ‘I want Messi,’ but we had to explain it wasn’t possible due to Financial Fair Play,” he said. “I can assure you that Messi is more than a dream for Inter. He now has only a year left on his contract and Barca don’t want to risk losing him for free next summer. “There are important decisions to be made in Spain, but they won’t want to be left empty-handed. Anyone who wants to make the most of the situation should step forward.”

There’s no doubt that Barcelona’s huge defeat to Bayern has plunged the Catalans into a fresh crisis. Manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked imminently, while the club have put most of the squad up for sale, according to Sport’s David Salinas.

Barcelona Fans React to Messi News

News that Messi wants to leave has prompted much discussion among Barcelona fans on whether their captain will finally end his time with the Catalan giants.

Let’s get this out of the way. I think Messi leaving is a rumor to push Bartomeu out rather than what will happen. As of now, that might change in a few weeks. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 16, 2020

Entirely possible that Messi's threats to leave are just a way to pressure the board into truly decisive action. But he's made it clear for anyone listening that he's not happy with the state of the club. pic.twitter.com/YmFaXHaF8k — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 16, 2020

I think (and hope) that Messi “wanting to leave NOW” is a way of him putting pressure on immediate change. No-one wants to see Bartomeu hang around for a single second longer, so hopefully that’s what all this about. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) August 16, 2020

It’s worth noting that Messi is still contracted to the club until the end of next season, and his release clause stands at an eye-watering €700m. The Argentine also reportedly earns €565,000-a-week at Barca.

Barcelona’s first-team have been given time off following the end of their Champions League to rest and recuperate before the start of the new league season in Spain in September.

Messi has previously said he wants to retire at Barcelona, but there’s no doubt the club’s humiliation at the hands of Bayern is likely to have far-reaching consequence.

READ NEXT: Ter Stegen Sends Message to Barcelona Fans After UCL Exit