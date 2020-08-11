NFL Players Having Breathing Issues in COVID-19 Mouth Shields

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and college football’s season falling apart, the NFL has no plans to back down.

The league remains confident that it will be able to play a full season in 2020, as Pro Football Action relays. Part of that is its commitment to testing. The other part is the new equipment, including the Mouth Shield, which is designed to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“I’m really pleased with how the work is going,” said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills (via the NFL). “We’re hoping to continue to innovate and improve as we go. We’re excited about where we are and about the potential role this may play in risk mitigation on the field.”

The product is made by Oakley, which also provides eye shields to over 700 players in the NFL.

“Risk mitigation is not one intervention, but a number of interventions you stack together in the hopes that the combination will be more effective than any of them individually,” said Dr. Sills. “That’s why we’re also thinking about ways that we can innovate around personal protective equipment, or PPE.”

Early Issues with NFL Mouth Shields

Ronald Jones II, who will likely be the Bucs’ starting running back come Week 1, said most of the team’s players were not pleased with the face shields and had issues breathing in them.

Monday the Bucs wore these mouth shields and overall they weren’t too fond of them. Ronald Jones said most players felt they couldn’t breathe in them. https://t.co/MPL4tJM07g — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 11, 2020

While taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the field may seem like a no-brainer, players will not be required to wear them. It is recommended that they do, though the league and the players union haven’t come together on a mandatory agreement,

