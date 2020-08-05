Nick Diaz Sparks Comeback Speculation With Recent Post [LOOK]

On August 3, Stockton’s own Nick Diaz sparked comeback speculation in the comment section of his most recent Instagram post. In the post, Diaz wrote, “War Ready #Knockout,” as a caption.

Fans have been waiting for Diaz’s MMA comeback for years, but it’s unclear if the fighter will actually compete again.

On August 2nd, Diaz turned 37 and he has hasn’t fought in over five years. If Diaz decided to return and fought in the UFC, he would likely main event a UFC Fight Night or ESPN card, and if he fought on a pay-per-view card, depending on the opponent, he would likely compete in the main event or fight in the co-main event.

See the post in question below:

After Diaz shared the post on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with fight comments with multiple users asking Diaz if he had a match coming up. For example, one fan wrote, “Sounds like he’s ready to fight again.”

Another user commented, “Bro go to [Bellator] and fight. If your really war ready go do It than. Cmon Nick were all waiting.” Another user wrote, “We need one last fight nick.”

Another fan commented, “One last fight please Nick it would be legendary.”

One fan said, “one more fight” and suggested a rematch against former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Another fan chimed in, writing, “Take [Kamaru Usman] out for us.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Diaz Last Competed in the Octagon in 2015 When He Fought Anderson Silva at Middleweight

The last time Diaz stepped into a cage for a professional MMA fight was on January 31, 2015, when he took on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva. It was a highly anticipated bout pitting two of the biggest stars in the sport against each other.

The fight went all five rounds and it featured a few bizarre moments, including when Diaz laid down on the canvas mid-fight.

The Spider won the fight by unanimous decision, however he tested positive for a banned substance and the victory was subsequently overturned to a no contest. Diaz also tested positive for a banned substance, marijuana.

Diaz was originally hit with a five-year ban and a $165,000 fine by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the failed drug test, but it was eventually reduced to an 18-month suspension and a $100,000 fine.

Since his bout with The Spider, Diaz has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Diaz Is a Longtime Fan Favorite in the Sport & He Has Over 35 Pro Bouts

Longtime MMA fans were following Nick Diaz long before his brother Nate Diaz became one of the biggest stars in the UFC. He has a professional MMA record of 26-9 with two no contests, dating back to 2001.

In the height of his career, Diaz won the Strikeforce welterweight championship and defended it three times before the UFC absorbed the promotion. When Diaz rejoined the UFC from Strikeforce, he defeated former lightweight champion BJ Penn to earn a shot at the interim welterweight title.

Diaz took on Carlos Condit and lost the fight by controversial unanimous decision — to this day, it is a decision hardcore fans have continued to debate. Although he was coming off a loss to Condit, Diaz competed against then-welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre after St-Pierre defeated Condit to unify the title.

Diaz and “GSP” fought at UFC 158 for the welterweight strap, and Diaz lost the fight by unanimous decision. Diaz went on to fight Silva and then proceeded to disappear from the Octagon.

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]