Ousmane Dembele Looks Unstoppable In Barcelona Training [WATCH]

Ousmane Dembele is in Barcelona’s squad for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich and looks in great shape ahead of the clash.

Barcelona announced on Wednesday the forward will travel with the squad to Lisbon even though he’s not yet been declared “fully fit” to make his return after a lengthy spell out with injury.

However, Dembele has been training hard with his team-mates ahead of the crunch clash and certainly looks in great shape. Barcelona showed the Frenchman showing off his dribbling on the training ground, with his team-mates simply unable to get the ball off the 23-year-old.

Video: Ousmane Dembélé in training today. ⚡️ [fcb] pic.twitter.com/psrohf5HSd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2020

Barcelona fly out to Portugal on Thursday and train once more before taking on the Bundesliga champions at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Messi Also 100% For Bayern

Dembele’s fitness will boost Barcelona ahead of the match, with Quique Setien’s side going into the game in the unusual position of underdogs. Bayern have won the double this season and been in superb form in the Champions League.

Yet the presence of Lionel Messi means Barcelona can’t be ruled out, and the captain also looked in good shape on Wednesday. The Argentine is no longer wearing a bandage on an ankle problem he sustained in Friday’s win over Napoli and is “100 per cent” fit for the match, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

Miguel also reports that Dembele could receive his medical discharge after Thursday’s training session. If so it would mean he would be available to play against Bayern, although Barcelona remain unwilling to take any risks with the youngster.

Dembele Knows Bayern Well

Of course, Dembele knows Bayern well from his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. The Frenchman spent a year with BVB before joining Barcelona in summer 2017.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also spoken warmly of Dembele before the match between the two sides in an interview with France Football.

He said: “When he was at Dortmund I loved watching Ousmane Dembele, he was one of my favorite players.

There’s a slim chance that Rummenigge could get to see Dembele again on Friday night, as the Frenchman closes in on making his first appearance for the Catalan giants since November 2019.

