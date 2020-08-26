‘Defense Is The Backbone:’ Ravens Defender Reveals Reason for Signing

The Baltimore Ravens made a big defensive splash when they signed Derek Wolfe this offseason, and the move was actually signed off on by a former member of the team first.

According to Wolfe, when the time came this past offseason to think about a new destination, the choice was clear and it was the Ravens. Former defensive lineman Elvis Dumervil had a lot to do with it, and helped Wolfe realize what side he wanted to join.

Speaking with the media, Wolfe explained the appeal of the Ravens and admitted it had a ton to do with their history.

.@Derek_Wolfe95 says a conversation with Elvis Dumervil was the deciding factor in signing with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/MHo6UY7yeg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2020

Here’s how it went down:

“I talked to Elvis Dumervil and I was like ‘hey man what do you think?’ He was like ‘sign with them immediately.’ He was like you’re gonna love it there. It’s your kind of place. They play your kind of ball. It’s a defensive organization even though we have a great offense right now. Our defense is the backbone of this team and this organization really. Growing up in Northeast Ohio, I’d get to watch the Ravens play football all the time. All the games were on, so I got to watch the 2000 Ravens defense. That’s how I learned to play defense was form watching the Ravens. How they played flying to the ball, ripping the ball out playing physical, being nasty, gritty and very humble. That’s the kind of football I like to play.”

Wolfe playing that kind of football for the Ravens is likely a dream come true for their fans, considering they have had an emphasis on tough defense for decades. Getting someone in the building who not only understands it but embraces it is good news for the team.

It’s also neat to see Wolfe throwing it back to the days of the 2000 Ravens, one of the most beloved teams in franchise history.

Defensive Line Cited as Ravens’ Strength

In fact, the Ravens could be seen to have improved their defense in a huge way this season, especially up front. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated who watched a recent practice intently, the Ravens’ strength is going to be their defensive front this coming season.

1) The Ravens' biggest jump in 2020 might come in a place that's harder to notice: The interior of the d-line. Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams have been outstanding early on in camp. (Remember, the Titans rushed for 217 yards on Baltimore in January.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 22, 2020

Baltimore had a strong defense on the back end, but they were pushed around in the trenches last season and took steps to stop that this offseason. Folks have likely wondered how it will pay off, and the early dividends seem to look good at this point in time.

Derek Wolfe Predicts Huge Ravens Season on Defense

How good can the team’s defense be next season? Perhaps best in the NFL, and perhaps good enough to set some impressive records. Clearly, Wolfe is planning on helping the Ravens become great, and he is already planning on shutting down some of the best rushing attacks in the league.

As he explained to the media, Wolfe thinks the Ravens will end up changing the game due to their defensive line and having a huge year as a result.

New Ravens DE Derek Wolfe on teaming with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams: "We're going to have the best defensive line in the league." Wolfe said this defense has chance to set NFL records like fewest rushing yards per carry. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 3, 2020

It’s true that the Ravens could be set to have a defense that will take over, and the big predictions might only just start rolling in for a group which should be vastly improved for this season.

Wolfe could be a big reason why that’s the case.

