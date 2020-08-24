Ravens Rookie Makes Jaw Dropping Catch During Camp [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are excited to see what kind of damage J.K. Dobbins can do this season, and already the runner has made waves with a play during camp.

Not only is Dobbins a great runner, he’s a very capable receiver as well, something he showed in college all too often. Now, as he transitions to the NFL, Dobbins is once again showing his ability to make the big play through the air. Recently in practice, Dobbins made exactly that kind of play.

Here’s a look at Dobbins hauling in the pass right overtop of the linebacker for the score.

#Ravens 2nd round pick RB J. K. Dobbins is making plays in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/vCjNKYkBWc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens hope that Dobbins can turn in these kind of plays on the regular when the games count, but for now, it’s excellent to see him showing out in camp.

Mark Ingram Mentoring J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens already had one of the best offenses in the league last season, and Ingram was part of the best rushing attack in the league. There could have been a temptation to think there was no need for a player even of Dobbins’ caliber. Impressively, however, Ingram hasn’t felt that way at all when it comes to his relationship with the young running back.

In fact, Ingram is only looking forward to mentoring Dobbins more in the days ahead and has already begun the process.

Ingram said:

“He’s a great young back. He had a great career at Ohio State, that’s what this league is all about. Especially running backs, being able to pay the game forward. I had guys who paid the game forward to me. Just to be able to pass the game down, pass knowledge down. Anything he wants to know, I’m there to help him, there to support him. You’re only as strong as your weakest link so you try to bring everybody on, try to have everybody competing at a high level. He’s a good young dude. He reached out to me when he got drafted, he didn’t have to do that. So we’ve been talking over the offseason, and we’re finally in the building together. That chemistry will keep getting stronger and I’ll keep helping him.”

Obviously, that level of dedication to help a young player out is excellent to see from Ingram. It’s why he’s one of the best teammates in the NFL.

Pressure on J.K. Dobbins for 2020

When that happens, all of the team’s rookie players will be facing the heat, but some might be seen as more under pressure than others. In terms of Baltimore, that’s the case according to Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com. In a new piece, Chadiha named some of the rookies facing the most pressure this coming season to perform.

Chadiha wrote:

“Baltimore’s decision to select Dobbins in the second round made plenty of sense. Yes, the Ravens set a league record for single-season rushing yards in 2019 and still have Pro Bowl back Mark Ingram. However, Ingram turns 31 in December and the calf injury he sustained late last season was a major factor in the team’s playoff implosion after a 14-2 regular season. Simply put, Baltimore’s explosive offense wasn’t the same without him at full strength. Now the Ravens add Dobbins to the mix, which should be downright scary. Anybody who watched Ohio State on a regular basis had to see that Dobbins is a legitimate beast in the backfield. He feasted on read options with the Buckeyes, so much so that he ran for 4,459 yards and scored 38 rushing touchdowns in three seasons. It’s important to note here that no team in the NFL ran more runs off read options than the Ravens did last season. Dobbins can catch, as well. He was a dangerous receiver coming out of the backfield and he looked comfortable running routes when asked to line up out wide. Dobbins also allows the Ravens to ease some of the pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league’s reigning MVP. Jackson had 176 rushing attempts in 2019 and opponents sacked him 23 times. To put that into perspective, he carried the ball more than New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and he was was tackled nearly as often as Ingram (who finished the year with 202 rushing attempts). It’s safe to say Jackson isn’t going to become a pocket passer this fall. However, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to let someone like Dobbins to ease the QB’s burden and take more of the punishment. If Dobbins can do that — and serve as insurance for Ingram down the stretch — the Ravens are in a far better position to finish this season on a much higher note than last year’s.”

Depth in the backfield seemed to be the biggest issue that slowed down the Ravens last year, so it’s important for the team to keep their players healthy and rolling along in 2020. Dobbins, theoretically, will help them do just that showing up on the scene.

The important thing for Dobbins is staying healthy and engaged. His transition to the league will be very important for the Ravens, and so far, it looks to be going well.

