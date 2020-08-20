Dez Bryant Finishes Ravens Workout but How Close Is a Deal?

Dez Bryant’s workout with the Baltimore Ravens has wrapped up, but there’s not much more to report on the matter other than that at this moment in time.

Bryant, who was revealed to be traveling to work out with the Ravens a few days back, did indeed get that workout with the team. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the workout concluded, but there was nothing imminent as it related to a signing in Baltimore for the former Pro Bowl wide receiver. Nothing’s been ruled out according to Rapoport, but nothing’s immediate either.

The workout for free agent WR Dez Bryant is over with the #Ravens, and source said nothing is imminent. No one has ruled anything out, but sounds like no immediate move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2020

Bryant has been out of the game since 2018 when he sustained an injury before getting to suit back up in New Orleans and hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2017. The workout was likely a good way for the team to get a feel for what they would be getting in Bryant and his fit with the team.

At this point, it isn’t clear how motivated the team would be to sign Bryant. One thing is for sure, and it’s the Ravens are hunting wideouts having looked at several veteran options in recent days.

Analysts Explain Dez Bryant’s Appeal to Ravens

Should the team make the move when all is said and done? One one hand, Bryant is 31 years old and hasn’t played a meaningful snap since 2017. On the other, he still could have more than a little juice left in the tank as it relates to playing the game. Recently, the cast of Good Morning Football broke down the potential of Bryant to the Ravens and found a good fit for the most part.

Can the Ravens benefit by adding Dez Bryant to their roster? "Who out works him? He's one of the hardest working WR that we've seen." — @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/LfJwoXfOX7 — GMFB (@gmfb) August 18, 2020

Here’s how the crew reacted:

“No doubt about it. Dez has this insatiable appetite that can only be satisfied by getting back on the football field and ending his career the way he wants to,” Nate Burleson said. “He’s almost the perfect compliment to what they have. They have the speedster in Hollywood Brown. They need a guy who can come in and be a possession guy who loves to block. He also matches that ‘too close but didn’t get there’ vibe that the Ravens are living in right now. I do feel like this would be a great fit.” “I think Dez might make an impact. His size, his performance. I’m all for it,” Peter Schrager said. Absolutely love his swagger and think he could bring something to the Ravens.” “It would be nice to see him in that room. A real veteran presence for Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin. Who outworks him? He’s one of the hardest working wideouts we’ve seen,” Kay Adams said.

While fellow analyst Kyle Brandt wasn’t completely sold on the prospect of Bryant in Baltimore, it’s clear the overwhelming consensus is the team should roll the dice on Bryant, take a risk and add him to the team’s offense.

Will the Ravens do just that? It will be worth watching in the coming days to see what happens.

Ravens Will Host Dez Bryant for Workout

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Ravens have been in talks about getting Bryant in for a workout in recent days. Bryant has been on the sidelines for the last few seasons, but could be looking to jump back into the game now after flirting with teams on social media for the last few years.

I'm told free agent WR Dez Bryant has been in talks with the #Ravens and other teams for a potential workout, per sources. Bryant has been working hard to bring himself back. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 17, 2020

If the Ravens did work out Bryant, like him and then add him to the mix, it would be a huge move for them just ahead of the 2020 season considering the type of big plays he can make on the field.

Ravens Could Sign Top Wideout

The Ravens have reportedly been scouring the market for one more top pass catching option for a while, and Bryant is merely the latest addition to the list they may target. Many have wondered if the Ravens might sign Antonio Brown, as several have lobbied for it within the organization. Nothing has happened on that front, but it does seem as if the Ravens want one more player to complement their offense and give them a big play threat.

Likely, the team is banking on Marquise Brown becoming an elite wideout, and the team has depth with Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and a duo of draft picks in James Proche and Devin Duvernay on the roster. None of them bring the big game experience and game breaking potential Bryant could if he is healthy and ready to go.

Will the Ravens make the move? That will be something to watch in the coming days.

READ NEXT: Veteran Wideout Rejects Ravens Workout Request