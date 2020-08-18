Ravens Running Back Reaches Key Milestone in NFL Career

The Baltimore Ravens signed Mark Ingram with the hopes that he would lock down their ground game, and thus far, he’s done just that.

Ingram has only gotten better with age as he has joined the Ravens, and he’s become a model leader for the locker room as well as a key cog in one of the best offensive attacks the game has seen in quite some time. Now, Ingram himself

As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated pointed out, Ingram is coming up on a milestone of being in the NFL for 10 seasons. That’s no small feat considering how hard it is to crack the league, stay, avoid critical injury and have longevity.

(I just think this sort of thing doesn't get noted enough.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 17, 2020

Give Ingram credit for continuing to age like a fine wine. It certainly helps that he has played with a pair of the top offenses in the league in his career, but he’s managed to find a way to not only play great, but impact his teammates in a positive fashion.

Mark Ingram Predicted Greatness From Ravens Ground Game

Ingram was asked his thoughts on the team adding Dobbins to the mix. As expected, he didn’t hold back whatsoever. In a piece by Grant Gordon from NFL.com, Ingram’s comments are presented and it sure doesn’t sound as if he plans on the team slowing things down.

Gordon wrote:

Looking anything but concerned about Baltimore adding another stud to the stable, Ingram — along with his ever-present grin — told NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe on Thursday’s NFL Schedule Release ’20 that he’s excited about what Dobbins will add and their shared aspirations. “I like his mindset, I like his attitude, I like the way he run the ball. Just bring him and his talents to our room that’s already special; our backfield is gonna be the best in the league for sure,” Ingram said Thursday. “We’re all looking forward to it, being playmakers for the team and help us win the championship.”

Interestingly, in 2019, the Ravens already had the best rushing attack in the league, so how much better could they be expected to get? It’s a scary thought for the AFC, as it’s already nearly impossible for the team to be stopped on offense thanks to their diverse attack.

If the Ravens are planning on getting even better, it could be a long year for the opposition.

Mark Ingram Not Slowing Down

So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself earlier this offseason in an interview with the team, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

"I can play this game at a high level for a long time." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/Lt21d3RRbG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

Might 10 years be only the start? That’s the hope for the Ravens and their fans, but for now, 10 is quite the accomplishment to celebrate.

