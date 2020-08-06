UFC Champion Confident He Would Defeat Jon Jones in Superfight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is confident that he would defeat light heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones if they fought. Miocic is scheduled to defend his belt against Daniel “DC” Cormier in the main event of UFC 252 on August 15, and Jones is currently on hiatus from the Octagon.

During an interview with Line Movement on August 5th, Miocic was asked if he would be interested in fighting Bones down the line. He answered, “Yeah I mean yeah, it’s up to the UFC. I’ll fight anyone.”

Jones has shown interest in moving up to the heavyweight division and possibly challenging for the heavyweight title. Should Miocic get past DC at UFC 252, a fight between the two champions would be an instant superfight.

Miocic would have the chance to be the first person to defeat Jones besides Matt Hamill who defeated him in 2009 by disqualification. Many consider Bones the greatest fighter of all time, and if Miocic can be the first person to legitimately topple the light heavyweight champ, it would greatly bolster Miocic’s already Hall of Fame career.

On the other end, the bout would give Bones the opportunity to become a two-division champion.

Miocic said, “I definitely think that would be a great fight for him and I think I’d walk out the winner — I know I will walk out [the winner]. It’s a different weight class [for Jones] and I think I’d do well. I know I’d do well.”

First things first, Miocic has a tall task ahead of him. On August 15th, he will take on DC for the third time.

