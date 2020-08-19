UFC Icon Fighting for the ‘Last Time,’ Draws Opponent for Striking War

Former UFC middleweight champion and Brazilian icon Anderson “The Spider” Silva will compete in his “last fight” later this year, according to UFC president Dana White. The fight will be against No. 9 ranked middleweight Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night on October 31, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported.

Before Okamoto’s report, White said during the Dana White Contender Series post-event press conference on Tuesday that he was working on a fight deal with Silva and this would be the Brazilian’s “last fight.”

“We’re working on a fight for him coming up soon here,” White said via MMA Junkie. “He will fight again. I met with his managers the other day. This will be his last fight. This will be his last fight. I think he’s going to retire. That’s not our business. That’s up to him. That’s up to him. Let him do this the way he wants to do it.”

Okamoto spoke with The Spider’s team, and they said that they weren’t certain if the former middleweight king would be hanging up his gloves for good after Hall. The report reads, “Silva’s team tells me they’re not certain yet if it will be his last fight. Silva is 45 and has two fights left on his contract.”

Silva vs. Hall is a fascinating matchup and it has been on fans’ radars for a long time. Hall competed in the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter, and after landing a vicious spinning hook kick knockout, many were comparing him to Silva. Over seven years later, the MMA community will finally watch the two in a striking battle.

Hall is on a two-fight winning streak whereas Silva is 0-2 in his last two bouts.

