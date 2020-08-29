UFC World Reacts To Death of Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, famous for his lead role in the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” and other roles, is dead following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The news was originally reported by the Associated Press and later confirmed by a tweet from the actor’s Twitter account.

Boseman’s sudden death took the entire world by surprise, and it meant many people on the planet, including those from the UFC world, took to social media to share their heartfelt reactions to the news.

Jon Jones: ‘Thank You’

“Thank you for your excellence,” UFC superstar Jones posted.

Kamaru Usman: ‘Rest in Paradise’

“Rest in paradise my brother @chadwickboseman,” UFC welterweight champion Usman posted.

Francis Ngannou: ‘Wakanda Forever’

“Wakanda Forever Rest In Peace @chadwickboseman,” heavyweight contender Ngannou posted.

Justin Gaethje: ‘Gone Way Too Soon’

“Gone way too soon. Hope this man knew how treasured he was. Could have garnered sympathy and support from across the world but kept it mostly within,” UFC interim lightweight champion Gaethje posted.

Max Holloway: ‘Sending Love to His Family’

“Damn. Sending love to his family,” former UFC featherweight champion Holloway posted.

— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 29, 2020

Tyron Woodley: ‘Wakanda Forever’

“Wakanda Forever…”, former UFC welterweight champion Woodley posted.

Judging by the kind and number of people posting about the actor’s death, it’s easy to see what a huge impact Boseman’s life had on the world, even among the UFC community.

Statement on Boseman’s Passing

Below is the family’s statement about the actor’s passing as posted on Boseman’s social media accounts :

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣

⁣

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

⁣

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

⁣

It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣

⁣

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

⁣

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣

