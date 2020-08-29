‘Black Panther,’ ’42’ & ‘Marshall’ Actor Chadwick Boseman, Dead At 43

Hollywood‘s 43-year-old Chadwick Boseman, famous for his roles as T’Challa in the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in the film “42,” has died follow a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to what

the Associated Press has reported a representative told them.

Throughout his career, Boseman has played his share of iconic characters, according to his filmography on the International Movie Database. In addition to those characters mentioned above, he also played musician James Brown in the 2014 movie “Get On Up” and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the 2017 movie, “Marshall.”

READ NEXT: Quinn Coleman, the Son of Former BET CEO Debra Lee, Dead at 31