How to Watch Tour de France Online Without Cable in US

Two months after it was originally slated to take place, the 107th edition of the Tour de France will kick off in Nice this weekend.

In the United States, NBC Sports Network (18 stages), CNBC (2 stages) and NBC (1 stage) will combine for live coverage of every stage of the race. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of that coverage in the US:

NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and CNBC are three of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Tour de France live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch each stage on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and CNBC are all included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Tour de France live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and CNBC are three of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with these channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Tour de France live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 Tour de France Preview

There will be 21 stages in the event, with Stage 1 kicking off on the Riviera. The 3,470 kilometer race (that’s 2,156 miles) will be a unique one largely because of restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans won’t be prohibited from attending this year’s race, but health concerns will likely keep attendance at a minimum compared to recent years.

There will be eight mountain stages on the route, eight mountain stages, along with four summit finishes, nine flat stages and three hilly stages. A final individual time trial will take place on the second-to-last day. Terrain the race will cover includes mountainous regions in the Alps, the Massif Central, the Pyrenees, the Jura and the Vosges.

Jumbo-Visma, Team Sky, Team Ineos and the Ineos Grenadiers team will be the units to beat this year. Ineos have won the Tour seven times.

Here’s a complete list of the 2020 Tour de France teams: