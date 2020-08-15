Arturo Vidal Can’t Cope With Barcelona’s UCL Thrashing [WATCH]

Arturo Vidal could not hide his true feelings during Barcelona’s 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Friday night in Lisbon.

The Chile midfielder played all 90 minutes of the clash but was left looking fairly distraught after Robert Lewandowski netted Bayern’s sixth of the night on 82 minutes.

There was still time for Bayern to add two more goals, through on-loan Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho against his parent club, before the full-time whistle finally put Quique Setien’s side out of their misery.

The win sees Bayern through to the semi-finals of Europe’s top competition and a meeting against Manchester City or Lyon. Barcelona, meanwhile, are left without a trophy for the first time since 2007-08 and with some big decisions to make regarding their future.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Vidal Confident Ahead of Clash

Vidal had appeared confident ahead of the game against his former club. The midfielder spoke in the pre-match press conference about the quality he felt his team possessed.

“Bayern are always favorites. I was there and I felt it but tomorrow they’re against Barcelona and I think Barcelona are the best team in the world. So it is very even regarding who is favorite, it will be who is better on the day and who wants it more.”

Bayern had appeared confident ahead of the match and showed few signs of weakness against the Catalan giants. Hansi Flick’s men eventually cruised to a comprehensive and well-deserved victory against a shambolic Barcelona side that came in for heavy criticism for their performance.

Will Vidal Stay at Barcelona?

Barcelona’s latest European humiliation is likely to prompt change at the club. Manager Quique Setien will be sacked imminently, and Barcelona are already considering potential replacements, according to Lluis Mascaro at Sport.

The players are also likely to come under scrutiny too. Barcelona’s line-up for Friday’s match was the oldest they have ever fielded in the Champions League.

29 – The average age of Barcelona's starting XI tonight is 29 years and 329 days, making it the oldest line-up they have ever named for a Champions League match. Know-how. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Vidal was one of six players over the age of 30 to start the game against Bayern, and his future has already been the suject of much speculation.

The Chilean has told Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello that he would like to stay and see out his contract that expires at the end of next season.

“I have a year left on my contract and with everything that has happened, today I feel important, I feel a lot of affection in the team, I have many excellent friends and I hope to reach the end of my contract. I want to win the Champions League if God wants it and try to win the treble next year. Will I be here next year? God willing, yes, I’ll stay here.”

The 33-year-old has been an important member of the squad this season, but Barca’s latest humiliation could prompt the club to focus on their younger players ahead of next season.

READ NEXT: Gerard Pique Says Barcelona Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ Against Bayern