Who Is New Barcelona Signing Pedri?

Barcelona’s latest signing Pedri was unveiled at the Camp Nou on Thursday after completing his move from Segunda Division side Las Palmas.

The 17-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Catalan giants and looks to be an exciting addition to Barcelona’s roster ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Pedri played a key role for Las Palmas last season. He was a virtual ever-present in Pepe Mel’s side, scoring four goals along the way. Mel has tipped Pedri to be a “superstar” and has also likened him to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

Pedri’s Barcelona Dreams Come True

Barcelona’s latest signing comes from a family of cules. Pedri’s grandfather founded the Barcelona fan club in Tenerife, while the youngster has admitted that at his family home “even the plates have Barça on them, a frying pan too.”

Pedri offered some more thoughts on securing his dream move to the Camp Nou at a press conference.

“I’m happy. My father founded a Barça fan club in Tenerife and I always wanted to defend these colors. It was my dream since I was little but I didn’t think it would be possible. I want to progress with the best players of the world and show my game. “I’m really looking forward to doing great things, but the pressure is the worst a footballer can have. You have to get rid of it as soon as possible and replace it with excitement. “My idol has always been Andrés Iniesta and now I want to learn from the best, which is Leo Messi. “Pedri is a nickname I have had since I was a child. Everyone knows me by that name and I want to keep it that way.”

The youngster was also happy to show off a few tricks as he got a glimpse of the Camp Nou pitch.

New Barcelona technical director Ramon Planes also spoke at his unveiling and admitted the club have already received “many offers” for the teenager but the current plan is for him to stay.

Meanwhile, president Josep Maria Bartomeu has backed Pedri to succeed at the Camp Nou:

With Pedri we bring in one of the most talented players of his generation and a Barça fan since he was a child. He brings the excitement and ambition we need for this new project and to be a success at Barça pic.twitter.com/l9WVWGH68Y — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) August 20, 2020

Pedri also added that he wants to “stay here and enjoy and learn from the best players” rather than heading straight out on loan.

What Can Barcelona Expect from Pedri?

Pedri is a player who loves to have the ball at his feet and who is an excellent dribbler. There’s no doubt he’s a creative force and proved how dangerous he can be last season at Las Palmas.

Pedri compared to his UD Las Palmas team-mates in the Segunda División this season: • Most minutes played

• Most shots assisted

• Most big chances created

• Most dribbles completed

• Third-most goal contributions A 17-year-old in his first senior season. pic.twitter.com/QKloJdLAdL — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 20, 2020

The youngster has previously offered some insight into what fans can expect from him in an interview with the club’s media.

“I am a player who likes to pass the ball a lot and have the ball as well. I have to improve in front of goal. I think I can bring my dribbling to Barça, I always try even if it does not always work. Above all I like to pass and move, something Barça do a lot. “I have always enjoyed playing football. If you enjoy yourself with the ball then you don’t need motivation. I am very competitive, I don’t like losing on the play station. The day of my debut I felt most pressure. I lost the ball twice but thanks to the support of the fans I came through it and everything went well.”

The teenager’s impressive performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed. He was called into the Spain Under-21 squad for their match against Macedonia on September 3. Pedri has been joined in the squad by new Barcelona team-mates Carles Alena, Riqui Puig, and Inaki Pena.

