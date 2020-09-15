Barcelona Discuss Suarez, Vidal & Garcia Transfer Plans

Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes discussed the club’s transfer plans for Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, and Eric Garcia on Tuesday.

Suarez and Vidal are expected to depart before the transfer window closes in October, while Barcelona are interested in bringing 19-year-old Eric Garcia back from Manchester City.

Planes offered an update on Suarez’s future first. The Uruguay international is wanted by Serie A side Juventus but is currently embroiled in a contract stand-off with the club.

According to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN, Suarez wants the final year of his contract paid before he leaves, while Barca disagree and are willing to banish him to the stands if he doesn’t agree to depart.

Planes insists Barcelona have the “utmost respect” for their players but his answer will leave fans none the wiser over where Suarez will be playing his football next season.

“Luis is an important player for Barca and has been for years. We have the utmost respect for these players at Barcelona. “Obviously after everything we saw last season, we’re in the process of changing the team, with a new coach who has new ideas, and we’re working on this. “You need to respect the players, the contracts. On October 5 the window closes and we’ll see what happens. We need to do the best we can for the players and for the club.”

Suarez was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Nasic. However, the striker could now feature in Wednesday’s game against Girona, according to Gerard Romero.

Vidal Set to Leave, Garcia Wanted

Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal does appear to be close to sealing an exit from the Camp Nou after two season with the club. The Chile international is expected to move to Serie A side Inter, and Planes all but confirmed the midfielder’s departure.

“It is true that progress is being made in the negotiation for his possible departure. I want to thank Arturo for these two years that he has given us. He has been an important player, with that energy that it transmits. “It is not closed yet and I cannot confirm the agreement. It is obvious that we are facing a market in which there is little movement and we have to be calm and think about the objectives we want. We have to be patient, each case we have to evaluate.”

Planes also spoke about 19-year-old Garcia. The defender left for Manchester City in 2017 but has already confirmed he will not be signing a contract extension with Pep Guardiola side.

Barca’s technical secretary confirmed he’s a target but also added he’s not the only defender the Catalan giants are tracking.

“The work of a technical secretary comes from afar and it is true that we have the idea of ​​signing a player who can help us in defense. Eric Garcia is a great player, trained at home , who loves Barça. He is a player, like many others, that we are valuing. We want to make a great team, seeking to mix youth and experience. Eric fulfills this profile.”

Garcia is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium which means he will be able to negotiate with other clubs from January and will be available on a free transfer next summer.

