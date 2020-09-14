Barcelona Offered PSG Star as Luis Suarez Replacement

Barcelona are keen to replace Luis Suarez this summer and have twice been offered the services of Edinson Cavani following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Toni Juanmarti at Sport, the Uruguay international has been in touch on two occasiosn. Barcelona “studied the proposal” put forward by the striker but decided he’s not a priority.

Cavani was thinking about a two-year deal at the Camp Nou and believed it might be a good fit for Barcelona as they are struggling to finance a move for top target Lautaro Martinez.

The Catalan giants do rate the 33-year-old but are not interested currently. All of which means that Cavani remains without a club heading into the new season. He has been linked with moves to Benfica and Atletico Madrid but both deals have broken down.

Barcelona to Miss Out on Lautaro

Meanwhile, Barcelona are expected to miss out on landing Martinez. The striker’s agent, Beto Yaque, has told Sky Sport Italia he will not be leaving the San Siro this summer despite rumors of late interest from Real Madrid.

“Lautaro is at Inter. We haven’t spoken about Madrid. There is nothing there. We have a great relationship with the board. He will stay here this season.”

Barcelona are preparing a bid for Lyon captain Memphis Depay instead. The Netherlands international has already agreed personal terms with the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Yet Barcelona will first have to sort out the future of Luis Suarez. The Uruguay international is currently embroiled in a contract standoff with the club which is holding up a possible move to Juventus.

Barcelona are refusing to pay the striker the final year of his contract, while the 33-year-old feels he is entitled to the pay-off if the club want him out this summer, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

The Catalan giants are willing to play hardball and even banish Suarez to the stands for the season if he does not leave in the current transfer window. Barca are happy to allow Suarez to leave for a nominal fee, as Ivan Rakitic did, but want his annual €25 million salary off the wage bill.

