Barcelona Debate Whether to Sign Thiago or Wijnaldum: Report

Barcelona are debating whether to try and bring Thiago Alcantara back to the club from Bayern Munich or sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool instead.

According to Xavi Campos at Catalunya Radio, there is plenty of internal debate going on regarding the two midfielders. Thiago has some support at the club, but Wijnaldum appears to be the “chosen one”.

Thiago left Barcelona for Bayern Munich in 2013 but remains hugely popular among supporters who would love to see him back at the Camp Nou. The 29-year-old has just won the treble with Bayern but is expected to leave this summer.

Wijnaldum has also been tipped for a summer exit. The Netherlands international is out of contract next summer at Liverpool and is wanted by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What Next for Thiago?

Thiago is currently on international duty with Spain but has still managed to show off his skills in training with team-mate Rodri.

Here is just under two minutes of Thiago and Rodri passing the football in Spain training. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/cY4nTf7A3t — Talking LaLiga (@TalkingLaLiga) September 2, 2020

Bayern boss Hansi Flick has told SportBild he is not counting on Thiago for next season because he belives he has already made up his mind to leave the club for a fresh challenge.

“I assume he will leave. We were completely focused on the Champions League, and his contract wasn’t an issue in the past few weeks. We haven’t had another conversation now, but I think his decision has been made.”

The Spain international’s contract expires next summer and he will not renew with the Bavarian giants. Liverpool and Manchester United have both been in contact with Bayern over a move for the midfielder who will cost around €30 million, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

Wijnaldum to Leave Liverpool for Barcelona?

Liverpool’s interest in Thiago has fuelled speculation Wijnaldum could leave the club this summer. The 29-year-old knows Koeman well from his time with the Netherlands national team, and a move to Barcelona would see him link up with compatriot Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Wijnaldum was asked about reported interest from Barcelona on Thursday in a press conference ahead of the Netherlands’ Nations League clash against Poland on Friday but wasn’t giving much away.

“It’s a rumor, I have nothing to say about it,” was all the Liverpool midfielder would comment on the topic that has attracted plenty of headlines in recent days.

Sjoerd Mossou AT Algemeen Dagblad has since reported that Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are “close” to a move to Barcelona, but the Catalan giants will have to make a “big sale” first.

Barcelona have allowed Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic to leave the club this summer but hardly lack for midfielders. However, Koeman looks ready to inject some fresh ideas into the club and may want to bring in some new players to achieve his aims.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Saw $77m Offer for ‘New Pirlo’ Rejected