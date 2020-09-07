Barcelona Wonderkid Ansu Fati Explains Spain Goal Celebration

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati has taken time out to explain his goal celebration during Spain’s 4-0 Nations League win over Ukraine on Sunday.

It was a memorable night for the 17-year-old. He was handed his first start by manager Luis Enrique, won a penalty in the opening minutes, and then went on to score his first international goal.

Fati ran to the television cameras to celebrate his debut international goal and explained why after the match.

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati scored his first goal for Spain yesterday 🇪🇸 Here's why he celebrated like he did 👇 pic.twitter.com/HQCfAcw1TM — Goal (@goal) September 7, 2020

“The celebration was for my sister. It is her birthday and I couldn’t attend. I knew since I was called up that I wouldn’t be able to attend and she asked me to decide my goal to her if I scored. So I didn’t even think twice. I told her: ‘happy birthday and I love you sister.'”

The 17-year-old also said he was “very proud” to score for Spain and thanked his team-mates who have “made things very easy for me since the first day I arrived.”

Fati Hoping to Impress Koeman

Fati also spoke after the match about how he’s hoping to impress new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. The 17-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign at the Camp Nou last season, featuring 33 times in all competitions.

The teenager looks certain to see more game time next season and has vowed to take advantage of any opportunities he’s handed.

“I have to keep working, with humility. The coach is the one who decides who plays. I’ll keep working in each training session as hard as I can like always and if I have the chance I will try to take advantage.”

Fati played in both of Spain’s games ahead of the start of the new La Liga season but will now head back to Barcelona to continue pre-season training. Barcelona’s first game is against Villarreal on September 27.

Spain Boss Praises Barca Starlet

The Barcelona youngster’s performance for Spain also drew praise from manager Luis Enrique who was happy to see his young star make the headlines for the national team.

“Ansu is happy and he has reason to be. He’s only 17 and still has to mature, you have to be calm with him, but this is his second game with the national team and he dared to do all that. He brings hard work and humility, he trained at a high level and I’m happy he’s going home with this joy.”

Fati looks destined to become a regular fixture in the Spain squad, despite his young age, and will be hoping to get the nod for their next matches in October against Portugal and Switzerland.

